Simple Mills Launches New Bold and Cheesy Cheddar Pop Mmms™ Veggie Flour Baked Snack Crackers

Simple Mills, the company on a mission to advance the holistic health of the planet and its people through delicious, better-for-you foods, is elevating snack time for every occasion with the debut of new Cheddar Pop Mmms™ Veggie Flour Baked Snack Crackers. Crafted with nutrient-dense ingredients purposefully selected with people and planetary health in mind, Pop Mmms™ feature organic butternut squash as the first ingredient, organic red bean, and real organic cheddar cheese to deliver the crunch you crave with a bold cheesy flavor that the whole family will love. Best enjoyed by the handful, these baked snack crackers have a light, airy texture and pack a flavorful punch with the added bonus of ½ cup of vegetables per serving1, satisfying any salty snack craving without weighing you down.

As the #1 cracker brand in the natural channel2, Simple Mills is filling a gap in the market for simple, nutritious snack foods with Pop Mmms™, delivering a delicious, flavor-packed popped cheese cracker that parents can feel better about buying for their families. Like all Simple Mills products, Pop Mmms™ are made with ingredients you – and your body – can recognize. Crafted with a wholesome vegetable blend, Pop Mmms™ contain organic butternut squash which delivers Vitamin A and fiber, while organic red beans contain minerals such as potassium and iron. Pop Mmms™ deliver on texture and taste, offering a unique crispy, airy finish, baked full of flavor from real organic cheddar cheese, addressing the fact that consumers rank flavor higher than any other attribute when shopping for snacks, particularly in cheese crackers3. At only 120 calories per serving of 50 crackers, these bite-sized diamonds help you feel good about grabbing a handful – or sharing with your family.

As part of Simple Mills’ commitment to advance people and planetary health, the brand’s innovations are designed to advance regenerative agriculture through at least one of three pathways: design for diverse ingredients, direct trade with farmers, or investing in regional adoption of regenerative agriculture. Pop Mmms™ are designed to help diversify agriculture and consumer diets by going beyond the most dominant crops in our food system (corn, wheat, rice, and sugarcane) to create a delicious home for a variety of less represented crops that play unique roles in a farm ecosystem. The first ingredient in Pop Mmms™ is butternut squash, which has big leaves that can act as armor for the soil, protecting it from forces like direct sunlight, weed competition, and erosion. Red beans are a legume that can help build soil health by fixing nitrogen.

“ Our mission to advance people and planetary health starts with the ingredients we use, which is why we’re so passionate about using underrepresented crops that drive diversity,” said Simple Mills founder and CEO, Katlin Smith. “ When we began the innovation process for Pop Mmms™, we carefully selected diverse, nutritious ingredients that not only support our approach to revolutionary food design for people and planet, but also deliver on bold flavor and a light, airy texture that is irresistible. We could not be more thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind snack cracker to consumers so they can enjoy a salty snack without compromise.”

Cheddar Pop Mmms™ Veggie Flour Baked Snack Crackers have an SRP of $5.39 and are currently available at Whole Foods, Amazon, and Simple Mills’ website, with national retail availability at Sprouts Farmers Market, Kroger and Thrive Market to come this summer. Visit www.simplemills.com for details on the brand’s full portfolio and more on its commitment to regenerative agriculture.

About Simple Mills

Founded in 2012, Simple Mills is a leading provider of better-for-you crackers, cookies, snack bars and baking mixes made with clean, nutrient-dense ingredients and nothing artificial, ever. As a winner of Fast Company’s Brands That Matter for 2022, the company has disrupted center-aisle grocery categories to become the #1 baking mix brand, #1 cracker brand, #1 cookie brand in the natural channel1 with distribution in over 28,000 stores nationwide. Its mission is to advance the holistic health of the planet and its people by positively impacting the way food is made. For more information, visit www.simplemills.com.