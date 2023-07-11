KinderCare Hosts National Open House

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While many families are trying to find a healthy work-life balance, there isn’t much spare time to explore child care options. Today KinderCare Learning Companies announced a national open house in KinderCare Learning Centers nationwide from July 24-28 to help families as they begin that search.

A 2023 U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse survey showed that 4.9 million people missed work because they were caring for children not in daycare. The national open house gives families the ability to conveniently visit their local KinderCare center and experience some of the high-quality programs that KinderCare centers nationwide provide to children as early as six weeks of age.

“Whether it’s part- or full-time care, we want families to feel confident that their children are in a place that’s more than just a daycare,” said Michael Canavin, president, KinderCare Learning Centers and Crème de la Crème. “We take pride in our research-based curriculum, which not only sets kids up for success when entering kindergarten but for life. We know how time consuming the child care search can be, and working parents need help, so we’re hosting a national open house now to give families an opportunity to visit our centers and witness the fun, and the learning, firsthand.”

According to third-party data, the longer children are enrolled in KinderCare programs, the stronger their developmental outcomes. Children with a year or more tenure performed significantly better than children with less than a year tenure, scoring an average of two to three months ahead of their actual age.

With more than 1,400 centers nationwide, KinderCare’s national open house hours will vary by location. Families can arrange a tour by calling a center in their area or visiting KinderCare.com to learn more.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

A leading provider early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today’s dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

At work, through KinderCare Learning Companies for Employers™, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup, measuring workforce engagement,

National Association for the Education of Young Children, ensuring individual early learning center quality,

Cognia, accreditation for before- and after-school programs

BRIGANCE® and TerraNova® assessments of children's academic progress and achievement, and

WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2023, KinderCare earned its seventh Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for seven consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.