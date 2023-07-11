CareView Communications Expands Virtual Nursing Capabilities through Partnership with Pexip

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: CRVW), a leading provider of integrated virtual care solutions for the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Pexip, a secure video technology platform. This collaboration broadens CareView's virtual nursing offerings, delivering added value to its hospital partners and their patients.

"Partnering with CareView Communications presents a remarkable opportunity for Pexip to contribute to shaping the future of virtual healthcare. Our robust video technology will empower CareView's virtual care platform by ensuring secure, efficient, and seamless communication among patients, medical professionals, and their support networks. We believe that this collaboration signifies a giant leap forward in providing the highest standard of care through modern technology," said Peter McCarthy, VP of Sales, Public Sector at Pexip.

By teaming up with Pexip, CareView strengthens its virtual care platform with advanced conferencing and collaboration capabilities. The integration enables healthcare providers to conduct secure two-way video calls, connecting patients, healthcare professionals, family members, translators, and other medical providers. This expanded functionality enhances patient care coordination and contributes to improved patient outcomes.

"We are excited about these significant updates and our partnership with Pexip, as they create new avenues for healthcare providers to address staffing challenges through technology and accelerate the adoption of virtual care," said Steve Johnson, CEO of CareView.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

For over a decade, CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.

About Pexip

We are a video technology company. Our solution powers everything from business communication to secure government meetings, doctors' appointments, personalized banking, and court proceedings. Video creates trusted connections, builds brands, and brings transformational ideas to life. Organizations today use Pexip for seamless, controlled, and scalable meetings to elevate and enhance the video experience everywhere – no matter the technology. Pexip (PEXIP) is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Visit us at www.pexip.com or on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

