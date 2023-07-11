Battelle and Chugach Dynamic Solutions Form U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle announced today that it will join Chugach Dynamic Solutions, LLC, an Alaska Native Corporation, in a mentor-protégé venture drawing on the strengths of both organizations to provide superior support to federal customers. Battelle will rely on its wholly owned subsidiary, Battelle Applied Solutions, LLC, to serve as Mentor to Chugach in the newly formed venture called Chugach Battelle Applied Solutions, LLC.

The state of Alaska has approved the business license. The new entity is registered in Sam.gov and open for business for federal government contracting.

Chugach brings expertise in application development, network planning, engineering and implementation, command center design and video system configuration, and information assurance for federal customers including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and NASA.

Battelle Applied Solutions, LLC provides professional engineering, research, development, test and evaluation to support the nation’s critical and research infrastructure needs.

Together Chugach Battelle Applied Solutions, LLC JV will expand both companies offerings to new and expanded federal clients.

“We’re pleased to announce this partnership,” said Mike Janus, Senior Vice President for Battelle’s Environment and Infrastructure business. “This agreement allows the new venture to offer an agile, flexible, and streamlined sole-source procurement option to federal customers, providing federal customers with Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) and Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) provisioned acquisition methods to achieve small business goals.”

“This is an exciting new partnership for us at Chugach,” said Mark Miller, General Manager of Chugach Dynamic Solutions, LLC. “We’re looking forward to leveraging our unique expertise and best-in-class solutions with Battelle’s breadth of market experience to expand our footprint offering our absolute best to new federal customers.”

About Chugach

At Chugach, we believe that people are the drivers of our company, from our shareholders to our customers to our employees. We work to build long-term relationships based on trust. We do what we say we will do. Our purpose is bigger than profit-making: we strive to be an inspiration and role model to other indigenous peoples by preserving our culture and protecting the Lands of our shareholders.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.