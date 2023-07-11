Lightbeam Health Expands Agreement with Cardinal Health to Advance Enhancing Oncology Model Initiatives

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement solutions and services, today announces an expanded collaboration to deliver more solutions via Cardinal Health™ Navista™ TS, a suite of technology solutions developed to help community oncologists improve outcomes and costs associated with patient treatment for value-based care models.

The Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) replaced the Oncology Care Model (OCM) in July 2023. As such, participating oncology practices will be required to engage in two-sided risk, as well as prioritize electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePROs), health-related social needs screenings (HRSNs) and health equity programs. Through this expanded agreement, Cardinal Health will bolster its EOM offering with Lightbeam’s population health analytics application, Lightbeam Clinical Services (LCS) and Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring®.

“Lightbeam is honored to be Cardinal Health’s trusted partner for population health enablement solutions and capabilities,” says Patrick Burton, SVP of Business Development at Lightbeam Health Solutions. “With its expanded implementation of Lightbeam solutions, Navista™ TS is the all-in-one technology solution for patient-centered oncology care. This partnership highlights Lightbeam’s and Cardinal Health’s joint goal of delivering innovative solutions to help healthcare organizations drive outcomes and succeed in value-based care.”

As a comprehensive technology suite for patient-centric oncology care, Cardinal Health™ Navista™ TS helps oncology practices improve care, reduce administrative burdens, and strengthen financial performance. Cardinal Health began its relationship with Lightbeam by leveraging its prescriptive artificial intelligence (AI) solution, which identifies the high-risk SDoH factors that contribute to poor patient outcomes and increased ED utilization. Recent research published by ASCO’s Journal of Clinical Oncology found that the tool reduced monthly ED visits at a Texas cancer center by 18%.

“By expanding our relationship with Lightbeam Health, we can better support community oncologists who are looking to efficiently manage their population of patients,” says Amy Valley, PharmD, Vice President of Clinical Strategy and Technology Solutions at Cardinal Health. “The measurable success we have seen with community oncology practices that have adopted Lightbeam Health’s other value-based care tools, has been very promising, and we look forward to how this expansion will better support oncology patients in every phase of their care journeys.”

To find out how Lightbeam’s industry-leading population health solutions overcome the staffing shortage and support health equity initiatives, schedule a time to speak with our team. To learn more about Cardinal Health™ Navista™ Tech Solutions, visit the website.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam facilitates population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at www.cardinalhealth.com.