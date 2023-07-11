Farm Credit Foundations selects Voya to serve as new 401(k) and NQDC retirement savings plan provider

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been selected as the new recordkeeper and service provider for the Farm Credit Foundations 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan.

With a vision to be a “trusted partner delivering unrivaled excellence in human resources services,” Farm Credit Foundations is a collaboration of Farm Credit employers who create centralized human resources shared services focused on meeting human capital needs. Their 401(k) plan, which recently transitioned to Voya, represents roughly $4 billion in retirement plan assets and services approximately 13,000 participants. In addition to 401(k) plan recordkeeping support, the new relationship with Farm Credit Foundations also includes Voya’s Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation (NQDC) offering.

“Providing the best total-value benefit offerings for our employers is an important focus for us,” said Suzanne Smith, VP, Employee Benefits, at Farm Credit Foundations. “Voya’s technological resources and experience managing government plans, among other items, were true differentiators in the decision to select Voya as our new recordkeeper and service provider.”

As part of its commitment to advancing a secure financial future for all individuals, Voya will provide plan members with access to its comprehensive educational tools and resources. These include Voya’s myOrangeMoney® interactive and educational participant website experience, in-plan advice through managed accounts services, and access to Voya’s Financial Wellness experience, providing meaningful tools and resources through an integrated experience that drives meaningful action.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Farm Credit Foundations and the employees they serve on their retirement savings journey as their new service provider,” said Doug Murray, SVP, Wealth Solutions Distribution and Client Engagement. “At Voya, we pride ourselves on the support we offer our customers from our plan services to our innovative solutions. The Farm Credit Foundations’ principle to ‘commit to excellence in everything they do’ directly aligns with our mission at Voya, and we look forward to providing the hardworking people that service rural America with the opportunity for a greater financial future.”

Curcio Webb assisted Farm Credit Foundations with the search process for a new recordkeeper.

Voya is uniquely positioned in the market to serve retirement plans of all sizes and across all segments, including large 401(k) plans. As an industry leader focused on the delivery of workplace benefits, savings, and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

