Cybersecurity Legend Roland Cloutier Partners with The Cybersecurity Studio to Lead Next Generation Learning & Development for Executives

ATLANTA & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chi Studios, the parent company of the Cybersecurity Studio, today announced a partnership with Roland Cloutier, longtime cybersecurity executive, to bolster its innovative new executive learning and development services.

Cloutier will oversee the curriculum buildout and growth strategy for the Cybersecurity Studio and will provide mentorship and advisory services to both sitting CISOs and high-performing direct reports to CISOs.

Betsy Wille, director of the Cybersecurity Studio and former Abbott CISO said, “Roland is a real groundbreaker in the cybersecurity discipline. He is part of a small group of early cyber executives that have helped build the industry into what it is today. The lessons that he has learned through trial and error, strong intuition, and an incomparable network of peers and mentors, will make our partners and participants better leaders, technologists, and stewards of this critical discipline.”

“What Betsy and her team have assembled is incredibly substantive and innovative, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” said Cloutier, who is a former global chief security officer for TikTok, and CSO of ADP and EMC.

The Cybersecurity Studio launched in January 2023 as a platform that facilitates executive-level learning and development using a collaborative problem-solving approach.

Wille describes the company’s services as “building the next generation of cybersecurity leaders and executives by collaborating to solve real challenges. We borrow heavily from the executive networking industry playbook to create the ultimate environment to innovate, build, solve problems, and develop complete leaders.”

The novelty and effectiveness of the approach were noted by Cloutier, who added that “with the speed of change and innovation in today’s business environment, the job of the cybersecurity leader is becoming increasingly difficult. Your job is equal parts people leadership and technology leadership, all wrapped with a strong executive presence and ability to translate technical security details into business objectives.”

About Chi Studios

Chi Studios is an innovation collaborative built by executives to identify real world approaches that solve top business challenges, developing the next generation of leaders in the process. Studio initiatives help teams filter advice and identify practical solutions they can trust. Chi manages two studios: The Visibility Council, for supply chain, and The Cybersecurity Studio.

For more information, visit www.cybersecuritystudio.com.