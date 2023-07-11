KBRA Releases Research - KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium Update: June 2023

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases the June 2023 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, KBRA provides insight into loss estimates for 317 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, as well as lifetime realized losses for the five KBRA-rated conduit transactions that have no ratings outstanding because of deal payoffs.

The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percentage of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percentage of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.

The highlights of this edition are as follows:

As of June 2023, the average KLBL (as a % of original deal balance) is 4.7% (ranging from 1.9% to 17.7%), and the average KFBL (as a % of review date deal balance) is 6.3% (ranging from 2.8% to 66.8%).

Transactions from the 2014 and 2015 vintages continued to have higher-than-average KLBLs, which is not surprising given that they have among the highest issuance KBRA loan-to-values (KLTV) and appraisal LTVs.

