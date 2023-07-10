Sinclair and the National Diaper Bank Network Launch Sinclair Cares: Summer Diaper Drive

BALTIMORE & NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair, Inc. announced today that it will partner with the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) to launch Sinclair Cares: Summer Diaper Drive, a nationwide campaign to create awareness, provide assistance, and build a community to reduce diaper need in the US. The campaign will begin on July 10 and run through August 6.

The National Diaper Bank Network leads a movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access basic necessities to reach their full potential, including clean, dry diapers and wipes. Currently, there are no Federal Government programs that provide targeted funding for families in need to buy diapers. NDBN seeks to bridge this gap for families.

The Sinclair Cares: Summer Diaper Drive campaign will be supported through public service campaigns across Sinclair television stations.

The National Desk (TND) and Sinclair’s local content centers, in partnership with the NDBN will be producing content to air within stations’ newscasts, while helping to connect viewers with local NDBN affiliates for resources and information.

Sinclair will also produce a Town Hall special to raise awareness around the campaign. The 30-minute special will air on Sinclair’s television stations on July 29 and 30 and the stations will also stream a 60-minute version of the special on their websites.

The Sinclair Cares: Summer Diaper Drive campaign will also be supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair.

“A recent study conducted by NDBN found that nearly half of American families struggle to afford diapers. Our goal with this campaign is to raise awareness and encourage donations and volunteers so that all babies and toddlers have access to clean diapers,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast.

“Diaper need is a public health issue that impacts every community in the United States,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO and founder, National Diaper Bank Network. “We are thrilled that Sinclair is leveraging its national voice and reach to draw attention to our work and that of our member diaper banks, all of which require local support and funding to remain reliable resources for the children and families they serve.”

Visit https://sinclaircares.com/ for more information.

About Sinclair Cares:

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair Broadcast Group’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include NAMI, Feeding America, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About the National Diaper Bank Network:

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).

