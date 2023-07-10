Melinta Therapeutics Partners with BARDA to Advance Two FDA-Approved Antibiotics for Use in Pediatric Patients, and for Use Against Biothreat Pathogens

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Melinta Therapeutics, LLC (Melinta), a commercial-stage company providing innovative therapies for acute and life-threatening illnesses, announced today a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to advance two antibiotics currently FDA-approved for adults, BAXDELA® (delafloxacin) and VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam), for use in pediatrics. In addition, Melinta and BARDA will partner on the development of BAXDELA® against biothreat pathogens. Under this contract, BARDA has awarded $20.5M for the base period, with the potential of additional funding of $121.4M, amounting to total funding up to $141.9M if all options are exercised. With this BARDA funding, Melinta aims to submit four supplemental New Drug Applications (sNDAs) for these new indications.

BARDA is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response. This partnership may enable BAXDELA® and VABOMERE® to be integrated into national preparedness efforts as well as pediatric care for multi−drug-resistant bacterial infections, enhancing sustained availability of the products, increasing end-user familiarity, and striving for availability for the US pediatric population.

" I am thrilled and honored that BARDA and Melinta have agreed to partner for this important research marking a significant milestone in our journey toward becoming legendary for providing innovative therapies to people impacted by acute and life-threatening illnesses,” said Christine Miller, Melinta President and CEO. “ This contract fuels our excitement to explore expanded applications of BAXDELA® and VABOMERE® through innovative research. We are poised to make a lasting impact in healthcare, unlocking new avenues for patient care and addressing unmet needs. We will drive progress and redefine what is possible, paving the way for a healthier future.”

BAXDELA® (delafloxacin) is a novel fluoroquinolone (FQ), approved for adults in IV and oral tablet formulations to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). CABP remains a leading cause of pediatric hospitalization and mortality in the US, with the highest incidence and morbidity in children under 2 years of age. The partnership with BARDA will support the BAXDELA® pediatric development plan to extend the adult CABP indication to children aged 2 months to less than 18 years.

In addition, Melinta aims to advance BAXDELA® as a potential treatment option against biothreat pathogens for both adults and children. Given its broad spectrum of activity and availability in both IV and oral formulations, BAXDELA® can provide flexibility for use following a biothreat public health emergency, in varied care settings and across spectrums of disease severity.

VABOMERE® is an approved combination of the carbapenem, meropenem, and the novel ß-lactamase inhibitor (BLI), vaborbactam. VABOMERE® was specifically designed to address gram-negative bacteria that produce beta-lactamase enzymes, including strains producing the Klebsiella pneumoniae carbapenemase (KPC) enzyme, the predominant form of carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE) in the US. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) classifies CRE as an “urgent” threat because there are few alternative antibiotics to treat CRE-infections. The VABOMERE® pediatric development plan will support the filing of sNDAs to extend the adult cUTI indication to children aged 3 months to less than 18 years and target the indication of late onset neonatal sepsis in children aged less than 90 days.

“ The ability to partner with BARDA on these important programs is exactly the type of work that brought me to Melinta and what excites me about the work we do,” said Douglas Girgenti, MD, VP, Head of Development and Clinical Operations, Melinta. “ Pediatric clinical development of BAXDELA® and VABOMERE® will help inform drug safety and tolerability as well as determine optimal antibiotic dosing, with the ultimate goal of enabling use in pediatric cases and expanding the arsenal of healthcare providers in their fight to save lives. The potential addition of BAXDELA® to the biodefense armamentarium will likewise provide a much-needed option for public health emergencies in both children and adults.”

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50123C00022.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to providing innovative therapies to people impacted by acute and life-threatening illnesses. We focus our expanding portfolio on serving patients with an unmet need because that’s how we make the most meaningful impact. At Melinta, we’re visionaries dedicated to innovation while staying grounded in what matters most: patients. Our portfolio currently includes seven commercial-stage products: BAXDELA® (delafloxacin), KIMYRSA® (oritavancin), MINOCIN® (minocycline) for Injection, ORBACTIV® (oritavancin), REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate) and VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam). For more information about Melinta Therapeutics, our commitment to patients, and to learn about our portfolio of therapies, visit Melinta.com.

About BAXDELA® (delafloxacin)

BAXDELA® is indicated in adults for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) caused by the following susceptible microorganisms: Staphylococcus aureus (including methicillin-resistant [MRSA] and methicillin-susceptible [MSSA] isolates), Staphylococcus haemolyticus, Staphylococcus lugdunensis, Streptococcus agalactiae, Streptococcus anginosus group (including Streptococcus anginosus, Streptococcus intermedius, and Streptococcus constellatus), Streptococcus pyogenes, and Enterococcus faecalis, Escherichia coli, Enterobacter cloacae, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

BAXDELA® is indicated in adults for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) caused by the following susceptible microorganisms: Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus (methicillin-susceptible [MSSA] isolates only), Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Haemophilus influenzae, Haemophilus parainfluenzae, Chlamydia pneumoniae, Legionella pneumophila, and Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

WARNING: SERIOUS ADVERSE REACTIONS INCLUDING TENDINITIS, TENDON RUPTURE, PERIPHERAL NEUROPATHY, CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM EFFECTS, and EXACERBATION OF MYASTHENIA GRAVIS

Contraindications

BAXDELA® is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to BAXDELA® or other fluoroquinolones.

Warnings and Precautions

Fluoroquinolones have been associated with disabling and potentially irreversible serious adverse reactions. Avoid use in patients who have experienced any of the following serious adverse reactions. If these reactions occur in patients receiving BAXDELA®, discontinue BAXDELA® immediately and institute appropriate treatment:

Tendinitis, tendon rupture, with increased risk in elderly, patients taking corticosteroids and in patients with organ transplants

Peripheral neuropathy, such as pain, burning, tingling, numbness, and/or weakness or other alterations of sensation in touch and/or motor strength

Central nervous system adverse reactions such as seizures, increased intracranial pressure, dizziness, and tremors

Exacerbation of myasthenia gravis, including death and requirement for ventilator

Fluoroquinolones, including BAXDELA®, have been associated with an increased risk of psychiatric adverse reactions, including: toxic psychosis; hallucinations, or paranoia; depression, or suicidal thoughts or acts; delirium, disorientation, confusion, or disturbances in attention; anxiety, agitation, or nervousness; insomnia or nightmares; memory impairment. These adverse reactions may occur following the first dose.

Hypersensitivity reactions have been reported in patients receiving fluoroquinolones, including BAXDELA®. Reactions can be serious and occasionally fatal (anaphylactic). Discontinue BAXDELA® at the first sign of hypersensitivity.

Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea has been reported with nearly all systemic antibacterial agents, including BAXDELA®, with severity ranging from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Evaluate if diarrhea occurs.

Fluoroquinolones have been associated with an increased risk of aortic aneurysm and dissection, especially in elderly patients. In patients with a known aortic aneurysm or patients who are at greater risk for aortic aneurysms, reserve BAXDELA® for use only when there are no alternative antibacterial treatments available.

Prescribing BAXDELA® in the absence of a proven or strongly suspected bacterial infection is unlikely to provide benefit to the patient and increases the risk of the development of drug-resistant bacteria.

Fluoroquinolones have been associated with disturbances of blood glucose, including symptomatic hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia. Severe cases of hypoglycemia resulting in coma or death have been reported with other fluoroquinolones. Monitor blood glucose carefully in diabetic patients receiving oral hypoglycemic agents or insulin. Discontinue BAXDELA® and initiate appropriate therapy immediately if a hypoglycemic reaction occurs.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions in patients treated with BAXDELA® were nausea (8%), diarrhea (8%), headache (3%), transaminase elevations (3%), and vomiting (2%).

Visit www.baxdela.com for the full Prescribing Information, including the Boxed Warning.

About VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam)

VABOMERE® is indicated for the treatment of patients 18 years of age and older with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) including pyelonephritis caused by the following susceptible microorganisms: Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Enterobacter cloacae species complex.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Contraindications

VABOMERE® is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to any components of VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam), or to other drugs in the same class or in patients who have demonstrated anaphylactic reactions to beta-lactam antibacterial drugs.

Warnings and Precautions

Hypersensitivity reactions were reported in patients treated with VABOMERE® in the clinical trials. Serious and occasionally fatal hypersensitivity (anaphylactic) reactions and serious skin reactions have been reported in patients receiving therapy with beta-lactam antibacterial drugs. There have been reports of individuals with a history of penicillin hypersensitivity who have experienced severe hypersensitivity reactions when treated with another beta-lactam antibacterial drug. If an allergic reaction to VABOMERE® occurs, discontinue the drug immediately.

Seizures and other adverse Central Nervous System (CNS) experiences have been reported during treatment with meropenem, which is a component of VABOMERE®. Close adherence to the recommended dosage regimens is urged, especially in patients with known factors that predispose to convulsive activity.

Clostridioides difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with use of nearly all antibacterial agents, including VABOMERE, and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Careful medical history is necessary since CDAD has been reported to occur over two months after the administration of antibacterial agents. If CDAD is suspected or confirmed, ongoing antibacterial drug use not directed against C. difficile may need to be discontinued.

The concomitant use of VABOMERE® and valproic acid or divalproex sodium is generally not recommended. Case reports in the literature have shown that co-administration of carbapenems, including meropenem, to patients receiving valproic acid or divalproex sodium results in a reduction in valproic acid concentrations. The valproic acid concentrations may drop below the therapeutic range as a result of this interaction, therefore increasing the risk of breakthrough seizures. If administration of VABOMERE® is necessary, consider supplemental anticonvulsant therapy.

In patients with renal impairment, thrombocytopenia has been observed in patients treated with meropenem, but no clinical bleeding has been reported.

Alert patients receiving VABOMERE® on an outpatient basis regarding adverse reactions such as seizures, delirium, headaches and/or paresthesias that could interfere with mental alertness and/or cause motor impairment.

Prescribing VABOMERE® in the absence of a proven or strongly suspected bacterial infection is unlikely to provide benefit to the patient and increases the risk of drug-resistant bacteria.

As with other antibacterial drugs, prolonged use of VABOMERE® may result in overgrowth of nonsusceptible organisms.

Adverse Reactions

The most frequently reported adverse reactions occurring in ≥3% of patients treated with VABOMERE® were headache, phlebitis/infusion site reactions, and diarrhea.

Visit www.vabomere.com for the full Prescribing Information.