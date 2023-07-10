Suffolk Celebrates Completion of Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles at 6th and San Julian

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suffolk, one of the most innovative and successful builders and real estate enterprises in the country, announced construction is complete on a new affordable housing project in downtown Los Angeles. Located on the corner of 6th and San Julian Streets in the Skid Row neighborhood, 6th Street Place brings much-needed permanent supportive housing to the area to help support the widespread homeless population in downtown Los Angeles. The housing project is supported by the city of Los Angeles through Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion bond to triple the annual production of affordable housing with upwards of 10,000 units for homeless members throughout the city.

Developed by Mercy Housing California and designed by TCA Architects, the six-story, 70,000-square-foot building makes 94 permanent affordable housing studio units available for low-income households. The building also includes a manager’s unit, 13-car subterranean parking lot, community room, mosaic art mural made by residents, outdoor courtyard, bicycle parking and on-site services provided by The People Concern, an advocacy organization with deep ties to the Skid Row community.

"The project at 6th and San Julian is a significant step forward in our continued commitment to serving the local community and it has been an honor to play a part in bringing this affordable housing option to life,” said Matt Mayoya, senior project manager at Suffolk Los Angeles. "On this project, we leveraged modular construction and collaborated with key partners every step of the way, leading to a sustainable, cost-effective and timely build that will have a huge impact on the local community."

Throughout the building process, Suffolk utilized modular construction, a progressive, innovative technique that allows the foundational elements of the building to be completed on-site while the individual units are manufactured off-site. Once the off-site pieces are completed, the full assembly takes place at the job site, reducing project timelines, costs and waste. To ensure projects stay on track in time and budget, Suffolk’s process includes bringing stakeholders together early in the process to collaborate and align on common goals to increase efficiency.

Suffolk instituted a robust local hiring plan on this project, pledging to create access to opportunities for residents of Los Angeles. To inform the local workforce and M/W/VBE, SBE firms of hiring opportunities, Suffolk held outreach sessions to share the project’s scope of work, bidding process and timeline, as well as Suffolk’s prequalification and procurement process. Suffolk worked with local workforce development partners to support workers through workshops which touched on financial literacy and conflict resolution. Comprehensive quarterly local hire reporting helped the team set and track commitment on workforce goals. Suffolk greatly exceeded its local worker hiring goal of 30%, achieving over 42% on this project, as well as exceeded its hiring goals of transitional/veteran workers and disadvantaged local workers by over eight percentage points each.

Suffolk builds affordable housing projects to support the ongoing and growing needs of local communities across the country. To date, Suffolk has led affordable housing projects totaling over $1 billion, constructing more than 11,000 residential unit builds. Within California, Suffolk continues its partnership with Mercy Housing California on other projects, including 3552 Whittier Boulevard, a 63-unit project in East Los Angeles, and 600 7th Street, a 200-unit project in San Francisco.

Suffolk’s expertise managing complex projects, dedication to building partnerships with local and diverse communities, and innovative methods differentiate Suffolk from other builders in the affordable housing space. For more information about Suffolk, visit www.suffolk.com.

