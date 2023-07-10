WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CELEBRITIES AND INFLUENCERS FOR ANNUAL CAMPAIGN TO HELP END CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Sonoma, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of the brand’s annual Tools for Change fundraising program benefitting No Kid Hungry. The 2023 Tools for Change program marks the ninth year Williams Sonoma has supported No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. To date, the partnership between Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and No Kid Hungry has raised over $18 million through the combined philanthropic efforts of all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands, which can help provide 180 million meals for kids*.

As a part of this year’s fundraising efforts, Williams Sonoma is re-launching the brand’s popular, Tools for Change program which features limited-edition spatulas, designed by celebrities, culinary personalities, rappers, rockstars, comedians and social media influencers. The purchase of each spatula for $15.95 can help No Kid Hungry provide 40 meals for kids.

This year’s Tools for Change spatulas were designed for Williams Sonoma by:

P!nk & Willow Hart (P!nk’s Daughter)

Kate Hudson & Rani (Kate Hudson’s Daughter)

Common

Kristin Cavallari

Tiny Chef

Heather McMahan

Chef Joshua Weissman

Joy Wilson of Joy the Baker

Chelsey White of Chelsweets

Yumna Jawad of Feel Good Foodie

Williams Sonoma will also be donating 30% of the proceeds of a select assortment of food items benefiting No Kid Hungry including:

No Kid Hungry Chocolate Caramel Fudge Cookies – Crispy, gooey and deliciously decadent, our triple-layer cookies feature chocolate wafers that are topped with rich fudge caramel and dipped in chocolate. Set of 12, $24.95.

No Kid Hungry® Georgetown Cupcake Fall Cupcake Sampler – Decadent and delicious, the bakery's legendary treats are made by hand with premium ingredients like Valrhona chocolate, Madagascar Bourbon vanilla and European sweet-cream butter. Set of 12, $79.95.

“Our annual Tools for Change campaign is an exciting opportunity for our customers to join Williams Sonoma and No Kid Hungry’s efforts to end childhood hunger in America,” said Williams Sonoma President Felix Carbullido. “We are grateful to our celebrity partners for designing this year’s spatulas and for using their platform to help Williams Sonoma raise money and awareness to support No Kid Hungry.”

“It takes all of us to end childhood hunger. The Tools for Change spatula program and the power of our partnership with Williams Sonoma embodies this spirit perfectly,” said Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “We’re grateful to Williams Sonoma year after year for providing the roster of celebrity spatula artists and its customers with the opportunity to support our nation’s kids. Each spatula sold means more kids have access to the food they need to thrive and the future they deserve.”

Celebrity spatula designers Kate Hudson, Common and P!NK also commented:

“I am so proud to support No Kid Hungry and partner with Williams Sonoma in the fight against childhood hunger. I hope our spatula is a reminder of the importance of making sure that no child goes hungry. When kids have access to three meals a day, they can dream big and have great futures. The possibilities are endless.” – Kate Hudson

“Food is essential for life; it's one of the basic elements that every human being needs. When I’m hungry, I can’t function at the level I want to. It’s unacceptable that kids in our country live with hunger. That’s why I’m grateful to be a part of this initiative to support No Kid Hungry’s work and spread supreme love to our nation’s children, so they have the food they need to grow up happy, healthy and strong.” – Common

“I’m proud to partner with Williams Sonoma and No Kid Hungry, because I was once a kid who faced food insecurity. Willow and I both designed spatulas this year, and each one you purchase helps provide 40 meals to kids in need.” – P!NK

The products from the 2023 Tools for Change fundraising program are now available online and at all Williams Sonoma retail locations while supplies last.

For more information on No Kid Hungry, or to purchase products benefitting the national campaign , please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/nokidhungry.

*$1 can help provide 10 meals. Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

