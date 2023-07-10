Microsize Announces a Strategic Investment into The Solubility Company to Accelerate the US Expansion of a Novel, Disruptive Solubility Measuring Technology.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Microsize today announced the strategic investment and partnership with Helsinki-based The Solubility Company. Microsize's investment accelerates plans for The Solubility Company to open a US-based solubility lab which will be located in Microsize’s facility in Quakertown PA. North American-based pharmaceutical companies will have direct access to the revolutionary AI-enabled Single Particle Analysis (SPA) technology to accurately measure solubility and dissolution rate with sample quantities as low as 1-2 milligrams. The proprietary SPA™ technology allows for fast, reliable, and continuous measurements of the dissolution process directly from powder samples using machine vision and advanced AI providing accurate solubility measurements much earlier in the developmental process than what is currently possible. The technology will benefit Microsize customers who today utilize Microsize services to enhance solubility and bioavailability of drug candidates using particle size engineering including micronization and nanomilling.

TJ Higley, CEO of Microsize, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to support The Solubility Company in the expansion of this powerful technology to customers stateside. While operating as a discreet and fully autonomous entity within our facilities, the synergistic value of The Solubility Company’s SPA™ technology to Microsize clients is meaningful. This partnership should further streamline, speed to market for our clients by combining early answers in solubility alongside our full suite of solid-state characterization capabilities under one roof. Adding this type characterization in parallel with our particle engineering technologies, we can unlock immense value in developing the best drug product intermediate for our clients.

“The funding will fuel our strategic expansion into the US, our main market” said Dr. Sami Svanbäck, CEO of The Solubility Company. He further characterized the investment by leading industry experts as “a testament to The Solubility Company's pioneering work in pharmaceutical analysis. The partnership with Microsize presents an exciting opportunity to transform the drug development process for pharma clients.”

Microsize will immediately begin outfitting a discreet SPA™ lab and IT network along with customer visitation areas to allow The Solubility Company to begin testing samples in the US by Q4 of this year.

About Microsize:

For over 30 years, Microsize has been a pioneer in enhancing dissolution and bioavailability of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’s) and functional excipients via particle size reduction technologies including micronization. Operating from 100,000 square feet in the US-based state of the art, FDA inspected GMP facilities, Microsize has the experience and capabilities to rapidly develop, scale up and process API’s and excipients ranging from grams to multi-metric tons, including highly potent compounds (“HPAPI’s”). Microsize is THE partner of choice from small biotechs to big pharma to CDMOs, and is recognized for its speed, responsiveness, and high customer-touch business model. When it comes to your toughest particle size challenges, Think Big………Think Microsize! Visit us at www.microsize.com

About The Solubility Company:

The Solubility Company is a leading preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. We specialize in physicochemical measurement services utilizing our proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence-enabled SPA™ platform. The groundbreaking approach generates accurate solubility and dissolution rate data using only 100 µg of material, supporting early-stage drug discovery and development efforts. With a global client base spanning start-ups to Big Pharma, we are committed to serving the pharmaceutical industry through quality data and unparalleled expertise. Research Smarter - Deliver Earlier! Visit us at www.thesolubilitycompany.com