Comstock Announces Seerist, Inc. Lease

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the signing of a 8,395 square foot lease agreement with Seerist, Inc. ("Seerist"), the leading risk and threat monitoring solution for security and intelligence professionals, at 11440 Commerce Park Drive, located in the Commerce District of Reston Station.

Seerist provides a software platform to global corporations, governments, and organizations to help them forecast potential events that could disrupt their operations. The solution delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology by combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, parsing millions of data points with expert human analysis and verification.

“Seerist is growing rapidly and to accommodate that growth, we needed to identify a larger space for our global headquarters,” said Jim Brooks, CEO at Seerist. “The Reston Station location offers us the opportunity to create a great working space for our people that’s easily accessible from around the greater Washington, D.C. area, but also provides a destination location for clients and prospects to explore the capabilities of Seerist.”

The Seerist lease signing further bolsters the already impressive roster of corporations to establish headquarters at Reston Station, which surrounds the Wiehle-Reston East station on Metro’s Silver Line and is among the largest mixed-use developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Seerist represents the third new tenant to join the Commerce District thus far in 2023 and is the fifth new tenant to join Comstock’s Reston Station neighborhood this year.

“We are delighted to welcome Seerist, Inc, to the Reston Station community,” said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer for Comstock. “As we continue to build out the Commerce District at Reston Station, we look forward to offering a positive and amenity-rich community for all our tenants to come to work every day.”

About Reston Station

Reston Station is among the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the mid-Atlantic region. Covering 80 acres, spanning the Dulles Toll Road, and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to multiple Trophy-Class and Class-A office buildings that serve as national or regional headquarters for Google (Nasdaq: GOOGL), ICF International (Nasdaq: ICFI), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Qualtrics International (Nasdaq: XM), TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), Rolls-Royce of America, and numerous other federal contractors. More than 2,000 residents already call Reston Station home, while approximately 3,000 additional residences are planned with 420 currently under construction. Two hotels will provide multiple options for visitors, including Virginia’s first JW Marriott Hotel and Condominium Residences that is scheduled to open in 2025. Anchoring the destination retail and entertainment spaces currently under construction are a state-of-the-art 55,000 square foot flagship VIDA Fitness and Spa facility, golf themed entertainment and dining venue Puttshack, and Ebbitt House, the first expansion of the iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand. These new retail offerings will join Founding Farmers, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Starbucks, and numerous other dining and convenience venues already at Reston Station. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and RestonStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet at full build-out and includes stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.