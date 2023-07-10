Ryan Expands Property Tax Team with Acquisition of MJI Consulting

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of MJI Consulting Group, a property tax advisory firm serving clients in Western New York and Connecticut.

“Our Property Tax practice has grown tremendously this past year,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “The addition of MJI Consulting Group enhances our property tax capabilities and expands our market coverage in New York and surrounding states. We look forward to offering our new clients a full suite of innovative tax services and software solutions to further enhance their tax-saving opportunities.”

Founded in 2004 by Paul Steimle, MJI Consulting specializes in property tax minimization services and performs reviews and analyses of property tax obligations for their clients. The acquisition of MJI Consulting adds Paul as a Principal in Ryan’s Property Tax practice and brings his impressive client roster and 32 years of expertise in property tax consulting and valuation of industrial and commercial properties.

“I feel confident entrusting our clients to Ryan,” said MJI Consulting founder Paul Steimle. “Ryan is a well-known industry leader in client service, so I know our clients will continue to be in good hands and can expect the same high level of attention to detail, prompt communication, and successful results as they received from us for the past two decades.”

The acquisition of MJI Consulting follows Ryan’s recent acquisition of RETC Group, a well-established firm in the property tax space in North Texas, earlier this year. Combined, these two recent transactions further cement Ryan as a growing leader in property tax consulting services across the United States.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,100 professionals and associates serves over 21,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.