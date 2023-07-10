Pediatric Dermatology of Kansas City Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Kansas City market through its partnership with Sue Ann Douglas, MD, and her team at Pediatric Dermatology of Kansas City, based in Mission Woods, Kansas.

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Sue Ann Douglas, Pediatric Dermatology of Kansas City has a solid reputation of providing individualized and high-quality pediatric dermatology care to patients in the greater Kansas City marketplace. Dr. Douglas is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and completed her dermatology residency at Case Western Reserve University.

Dr. Douglas commented, “My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany Dermatology. I take great pride and responsibility in treating pediatric patients in the greater Kansas City market and entering this partnership will benefit our community. Epiphany’s mission and values align well with what we believe in—compassionate and exceptional medical and surgical dermatology care for all our patients. I look forward to helping Epiphany maintain its high standards and provide access to dermatologic care for our community for years to come.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Douglas and her team to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Douglas and her staff, we have been impressed by their commitment to delivering quality care and being accessible to patients in the community they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great pediatric dermatologic care in the Kansas City market.”

Through this partnership, Pediatric Dermatology of Kansas City’s provider and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Pediatric Dermatology of Kansas City’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high-quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 80 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.