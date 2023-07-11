Windstream and STL Enhance Partnership to Drive Fiber Builds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, and Sterlite Technologies Ltd., STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading fiber optic cable manufacturer, today announced an expansion of their partnership to support Windstream’s large-scale fiber construction projects.

The expanded partnership will support consumer-focused, fiber-to-the-home builds by Kinetic by Windstream as well as high-bandwidth optical long-haul fiber routes developed for content and cloud providers by Windstream Wholesale.

With Windstream as the anchor customer, STL opened its first U.S. cable manufacturing plant in Kershaw County, South Carolina, in 2022. The plant is located near the southeastern heart of Windstream’s footprint, reducing transportation costs and delivery times while creating jobs for Americans.

Kinetic by Windstream is investing $2 billion in private capital to expand Gigabit internet service to homes and businesses across 18 states.

“ We are committed to bringing the fastest, most reliable internet service to communities across our 18-state footprint using the best construction materials manufactured here in America by STL,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic by Windstream. “ Additionally, STL and Windstream are extremely well-positioned to take advantage of future market opportunities such as the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program that is expected to extend fiber internet service to thousands of rural homes in and around our service area.”

The BEAD Program and other federal infrastructure projects include domestic manufacturing requirements for certain equipment, including fiber optic cable. STL’s state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0-certified manufacturing facility in South Carolina produces “Made in America” fiber for Windstream and other service providers. STL’s on-shore production capacity and its global supply chain management capabilities support its ability to offer shorter-than-average market lead times for its production materials. STL was able to make the investment to establish on-shore production capacity in part due to its partnership with Kinetic and its role in helping Kinetic fulfill its $2 billion fiber-to-the-home expansion program.

“ For Windstream Wholesale, it is a top priority to deliver the best reach and experience to our customers, including the world’s largest hyperscalers,” said Buddy Bayer, president of Windstream Wholesale. “ And we want to do it fast. Windstream sets the bar high in terms of technology and engineering and we are confident that STL, with nearly 30 years of optical expertise, will ably support our connectivity ambitions.”

Windstream Wholesale, an optical technology leader of fast and flexible advanced solutions, has multiple fiber construction projects underway including an extension of its Tulsa-to-Little Rock, Arkansas, route to Memphis, a new build from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, and a new build from New York City to Montreal.

STL began providing optical networking solutions to Windstream in February 2021. It has expanded its offering set to provide advanced optical designs like high-fiber count Intelligently Bonded Ribbon and Flat Ribbon, in addition to its loose tube optical cables. These products are designed to ensure faster rollout and high scalability, aligning with Windstream Wholesale's requirements for metro, and long-haul optical networks that currently provide up to 400G wave services and will support 800G transmission in the future.

STL also provides Kinetic with various sizes of high-quality loose tube fiber optic cable that the company is deploying across its mostly rural footprint. STL’s Intelligently Bonded Ribbon fiber cable, which is smaller in diameter and can be spliced more efficiently than standard fiber, will be key to Kinetic’s future network buildouts.

"We think of our customers first,” said Paul Atkinson, CEO of STL’s Optical Networking business. “ Our goal is to partner and co-develop advanced and sustainable Optical solutions with our key customers so that they can contribute to America’s broadband ambitions. I am very excited to work ever more closely with Windstream and collectively create value for communities and businesses in the US."

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About STL

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Center networks. The company, driven by its purpose of 'Transforming Billions of Lives by Connecting the World', designs and manufactures in 4 continents with customers in more than 100 countries. Telecom operators, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises recognize and rely on STL for advanced capabilities in Optical Connectivity, Global Services, and Digital and Technology solutions to build ubiquitous and future-ready digital networks. STL's business goals are driven by customer-centricity, R&D and sustainability. Championing sustainable manufacturing, the company has committed to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030. With top talent from 30+ nationalities, STL has earned numerous 'Great Place to Work' awards and been voted as the 'Best Organisation for Women'

