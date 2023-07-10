KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to PEAR 2023-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by PEAR 2023-1, LLC (PEAR 2023-1), a securitization collateralized by litigation finance receivables and medical receivables.

PEAR 2023-1 represents Golden Pear Funding OpCo, LLC’s (Golden Pear or the Company) fourth litigation finance ABS. Golden Pear is a litigation finance company that conducts business throughout the U.S. but is concentrated primarily in the New York area. As of June 2023, the Company, including originations of predecessor company Golden Pear Funding, LLC, has funded over $900 million in aggregate advances dating back to its founding in 2008.

PEAR 2023-1 will issue three classes of notes. The notes benefit from credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization and a cash reserve account. The portfolio securing the transaction has an aggregate discounted projected balance of the receivables (ADPB) of approximately $119.35 million as of May 15, 2023 (Cutoff Date). The ADPB is the aggregate discounted cash flows of the collections associated with the PEAR 2023-1 portfolio’s litigation funding receivables (Litigation Receivables) and medical receivables (Medical Receivables). The discount rate used to calculate the ADPB is a percentage equal to the sum of the weighted average assumed interest rate on the notes, the servicing fee rate of 1.00%, and an additional 0.10%. As of the Cutoff Date, Litigation Receivables comprise 95.72% of the portfolio by outstanding receivable principal balance and have an average advance to expected case worth ratio (Expected Case Worth Ratio) of 15.73%. Medical Receivables comprise the remaining 4.28% of the portfolio by outstanding receivable balance and have an Expected Case Worth Ratio of 15.21%.

