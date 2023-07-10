Cancer Center of Kansas Joins The US Oncology Network

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The US Oncology Network (The Network), the largest organization of its kind dedicated to advancing local cancer care and better patient outcomes, announced today that Cancer Center of Kansas (CCK) has joined The Network, effective July 1, 2023, by entering into a new managed services partnership. This addition expands The Network’s service area into Kansas and continues its strong growth trajectory with nearly 240 providers joining The Network since the beginning of the calendar year.

“Cancer Center of Kansas has been a long-time McKesson customer, and we are excited to enhance our relationship with these highly-skilled cancer specialists by welcoming them into The Network,” said Jason Hammonds, president, The US Oncology Network. “The addition of the practice extends our reach of comprehensive services into Kansas while offering the practice innovative solutions, technologies, and expertise that will help them remain viable in today’s complex healthcare landscape.”

A leading cancer provider across Kansas for more than 40 years, CCK is and will remain the largest physician-owned, independent practice in the state with 13 physicians and six advanced practice providers delivering care from 20 sites of service. CCK brings high-quality cancer care to rural areas in Kansas through a committed and dedicated team of over 300 employees, including more than 90 nurses, so patients can receive the very latest advancements in cancer treatments and research in the communities where they live and work.

By becoming a member of The Network, CCK gains access to a wealth of resources that will strengthen its ability to deliver high-quality community cancer care while remaining independent. As part of The Network, the practice greatly increases opportunities for their patients to participate in clinical trials, as The Network is a worldwide leader in cancer research.

“The US Oncology Network is a perfect fit for us, as we have a shared commitment to clinical research,” said Shaker R. Dakhil, MD, FACP, practice president, Cancer Center of Kansas. “We will be collaborating with like-minded individuals in The Network who are dedicated to advancing cancer care with the goal of discovering new therapies for those facing this difficult disease.”

Cancer Center of Kansas can utilize the substantial resources of The Network, an integrated and supportive organization dedicated to helping providers maintain their independence and prosper in today’s challenging environment. Additionally, CCK’s clinical staff can collaborate with their colleagues across The Network, tapping into the collective knowledge and experience of more than 2,300 independent providers across the U.S.

“We are committed to continuing to bring the very latest cancer care and research to the state of Kansas,” said Dr. Dakhil. “Joining The Network provides us innovative clinical and business consulting services and advanced technologies that will help us succeed in today’s complex value-based environment.”

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps more than 2,300 independent providers deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure, and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.

About Cancer Center of Kansas

For over 40 years, Cancer Center of Kansas (CCK) has provided the latest and highest quality cancer care to patients across Kansas. The practice specializes in the treatment of all types of cancer and blood disorders, offering comprehensive services including diagnosis and treatment, blood and marrow transplants, research and clinical trials, diagnostic imaging, and advanced laboratory work. To simplify the care process, CCK has established an oral medications center to dispense oral oncolytics and supportive medicines from one convenient location. With 13 physicians and six advanced practice providers, CCK serves patients from 20 sites of service across the state, providing world-class cancer care, close to home.