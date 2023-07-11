Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group Adopts Box as a Secure Content Management Platform for “Smart Connections”

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) selected Box as its content management platform across the global enterprise.

MHI operates businesses in a wide range of fields including forms of energy and social infrastructure such as chemical plants, through advanced technology and engineering. It has been working to achieve carbon neutrality by building a next-generation ecosystem which responds to unpredictable changes and leverages MHI-owned technologies and historical expertise. MHI needed a solution to consolidate and securely share content with multiple locations, including those overseas, as well as with a wide variety of partners and experts.

As part of this effort to promote collaboration, MHI selected Box for its enterprise-grade security and compliance, as well as its high scalability. It is also looking forward to utilizing Box as a cooperative space for secure collaboration.

“In July 2022, the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group established the Digital Innovation Headquarters, aiming to realize a secure social infrastructure by implementing the vision of 'ΣsynX,' which intelligently connects product groups and digital technologies to meet the needs arising from rapid social changes,” said Mr. Yasunari Sasaki, Deputy Head of Digital Innovation Headquarters of MHI. “By adopting Box as the content management platform that supports ΣsynX, we will improve business processes while maintaining a high level of security, and at the same time, we will accelerate collaborative creation with external stakeholders, including customers and partner companies, to work toward the development of society.”

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.