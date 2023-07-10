The Apsley, Sunrise Senior Living's New Manhattan Community, Opens on Upper West Side

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunrise Senior Living, the leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced The Apsley, a new luxury senior living community in Manhattan, has officially opened on the Upper West Side. Located at 2330 Broadway between 84th and 85th Streets, The Apsley is the second luxury senior living community in Manhattan by Sunrise, Hines and Welltower, with Sunrise at East 56th celebrating its first anniversary on the Upper East Side in December 2022.

Inspired by the unique feel of the Upper West Side and infused with creativity and curiosity, The Apsley brings brand-new senior living residences to a sophisticated audience with the highest level of personalized care, innovative technology, and exceptional lifestyle offerings. Residents will have access to the best of New York City at their fingertips with specialized partnerships to attend Broadway shows and visit world-class art museums; concierge services that include private transportation throughout Manhattan; in-house fine dining; and more. With interiors by renowned designer Champalimaud Design, each of the 80 assisted living and 76 memory care residences are designed to help residents thrive, with beautifully appointed interiors, innovative in-suite technology, and access to holistic wellness and lifestyle amenities, from a spa to expansive outdoor terraces.

“The Apsley provides Manhattan families a much-needed option for exceptional senior living in the neighborhood they love through a hospitality-forward home that champions wellbeing and personalized support so residents may continue to enjoy all that New York City and the Upper West Side has to offer,” said Pascal Duchauffour, Chief Operating Officer at Sunrise Senior Living. "We are excited to offer Apsley residents the highest level of customized services and amenities, getting to know each senior and their families to design bespoke programs that help them maintain their independence, discover new passions and simply enjoy each day. With access to one-of-a-kind partnerships with New York’s most notable arts and cultural institutions, fine dining, luxurious, thoughtfully designed interiors, and a wellness-driven environment, we have created a second-to-none lifestyle for residents.”

SLCE Architects designed the exterior architecture of The Apsley, which at 19 stories stands proudly in the heart of the Upper West Side. Champalimaud Design planned the interiors with inspiration from pre-war buildings in the neighborhood, such as The Dakota and Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, in collaboration with Sunrise’s in-house design team to ensure that residences were optimally designed for senior living. As a result, all suites and amenity spaces at The Apsley feature appointed elements that emphasize luxury, functionality, and comfort. The Apsley offers an exceptional amount of outdoor space for residents, including both common and private outdoor terraces. In addition to three common outdoor terraces on assisted living floors and access to an outdoor terrace and three-season room on each memory care floor, all residences on the 14th floor have private outdoor terraces. The penthouse floor also features an outdoor terrace and lounge with separate dining area. The common amenity terrace on the 14th floor features expansive views of the Hudson River and Central Park, along with an open kitchen for events, social gatherings and cooking demonstrations.

Additional amenities at The Apsley include a full-service restaurant with a private dining room, bistro, library, fitness center, art studio, care center, spa and salon with hydro tubs, and a cinema for film screenings and events. The Apsley’s Resident Services Director will oversee all concierge services for residents, including the arrangement of individual appointments and services, from salon appointments and theater tickets to dinner reservations with luxury transportation anywhere in Manhattan, or even a private party on the terrace with a specialized menu prepared by in-house chefs. At The Apsley, the opportunities for recreation and socialization are limitless based on the preference and imagination of its residents.

Residents of The Apsley will enjoy a dining experience on par with five-star restaurants found throughout Manhattan anchored by a rotating menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner led by Executive Chef Kfir Kertes. Having previously worked in high-end hotels and private dining clubs, Chef Kertes brings diverse culinary knowledge and over 30 years of experience to The Apsley where each meal will be tailored to the residents’ preference. In addition to daily dinner specials and an “always available” offering, themed menus for holidays and special events are also included. The Apsley will also offer Balthazar baked goods, and meat and seafood from local businesses. The dining team brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the wine and spirits space, a specialty cocktail menu for residents and guests, and bottles of wine and champagne available for purchase.

“At The Apsley, we are offering beautiful accommodations with integrated wellness, cultural offerings, and exceptional hospitality and care, all under one roof,” said Sarah Hawkins, CEO of Hines’ East Region. “We are eager to unveil it to the community.”

“Together with our partners, Welltower is thrilled to deliver on a promise made and, which with the opening of The Apsley brings to fruition, a major contribution to the senior living landscape in New York City by allowing residents to stay within their desired neighborhoods regardless of their care needs,” said John Olympitis, Welltower’s Senior Vice President – Head of Corporate Development. “With the opening in 2021 of Sunrise at East 56th and now, The Apsley, we are delighted to fulfill that promise by redefining what urban senior housing can look like.”

At The Apsley, residents will have access to a number of cultural partnerships, classes and events through Sunrise’s proprietary “Live with Purpose” programming. Only available in New York City, these include a partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which will provide access to the most in-demand Broadway shows in addition to intimate talks with actors and musicians at The Apsley. Additionally, cultural institutions including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Modern Art, New York City Museum, Lincoln Center and The Intrepid will offer programming for residents of The Apsley. Residents will also have access to a veritable museum of artwork within the comfort of their own home, thanks to The Apsley’s collaboration with MDM Art Consultants, who assembled works by exceptional contemporary artists such as David Hockney, Sol LeWitt, Janet Fish, Gordon Parks, and many others, for a collection that reflects New York and The Apsley residents. Residents will also have access to interactive and creative programming opportunities such as mosaic tile art, ikebana floral arranging, baking and design classes. Local professors and entertainers from The Juilliard School and Carnegie Hall will also offer lectures, musical performances and fireside chats.

The Apsley residents will be able to take advantage of the highest level of personal technology, including Amazon Echo Dot, which is fitted with Aiva, a software specifically designed to seamlessly connect residents with the services they need, allowing them to use voice technology to request dining menu options, daily events, express a care request and communicate with staff or loved ones outside of the community. Residents will also have access to Lifeline, an easy-to-use medical alert system which supports push for help, fall detection, and location tracking. Other technology-focused building features include digital signage on each floor, circadian rhythm lighting, which mimics natural light; a vibration isolation system to minimize noise from outside; and induction-loop technology to support individuals with reduced ranges of hearing to provide the utmost in connectivity.

Pricing starts at $15,000 for studios, $21,500 for one-bedroom suites, and $24,000 for two-bedroom suites. For more information, or to schedule a tour of the model residences designed by award-winning interior design firm frenchCALIFORNIA, please visit The Apsley online and follow us on Instagram.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise’s industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates 274 communities in the United States and Canada serving over 28,000 residents. With more than 22,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

About Hines

Hines is a global real estate investment, development and property manager. The firm was founded by Gerald D. Hines in 1957 and now operates in 30 countries. We manage nearly $96B1 in high-performing assets across residential, logistics, retail, office, and mixed-use strategies. Our local teams serve 685 properties totaling nearly 216 million square feet globally. We are committed to a net zero carbon target by 2040 without buying offsets. To learn more about Hines, visit www.hines.com and follow @Hines on social media.

¹Includes both the global Hines organization and RIA AUM as of December 31, 2022.

About Welltower

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.