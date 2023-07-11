Stonepeak Announces Minority Investment from Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital platform (formerly known as Dyal Capital), a leading capital provider for institutional alternative asset managers, has made a passive, minority investment in Stonepeak. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Blue Owl’s investment will support Stonepeak’s strategic initiatives as part of the ongoing growth of the firm’s global platform, bringing additional flexibility to the firm’s balance sheet that will foster continued deal flow across its target markets. The minority investment from Blue Owl will have no impact on the day-to-day management or operations of Stonepeak and the firm’s investment and decision-making processes will also remain unchanged.

“ We are excited to partner with Blue Owl, a distinguished investor with a strong track-record of supporting successful investment managers, as we continue to build and scale our platform,” said Stonepeak CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder Michael Dorrell. “ Our partnership with Blue Owl will allow us to better serve, and to increase alignment with, our limited partners. We look forward to investing this capital to grow our platform in ways that best serve our clients, while continuing to deliver strong risk adjusted returns for our investors.”

Jack Howell and Luke Taylor, Co-Chief Operating Officers of Stonepeak, added, “ Blue Owl’s long-term investment in Stonepeak is an endorsement of our differentiated approach to building lasting infrastructure and real assets businesses and creating value for all our stakeholders. Blue Owl brings strategic capabilities and unique perspectives that we will leverage as we continue our growth trajectory.”

“ Over the past decade Stonepeak has established an impressive franchise with strong momentum as one of the leading alternative investment firms in infrastructure and real assets,” said Michael Rees, Co-President and Head of Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital platform. “ Stonepeak’s expert bench of talent, thematic and thoughtful approach to investing, deep sector relationships, and proven ability to partner with management teams to build better, more resilient businesses distinguish the firm, and we are pleased to contribute to Stonepeak’s continued growth.”

Stonepeak has approximately $55.7 billion of assets under management and has made 52 investments globally since its inception in 2011. The firm invests capital on behalf of more than 240 investors, and has 216 employees across its offices in New York, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Singapore, and Sydney.

Stonepeak was advised by Evercore as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as legal counsel. Blue Owl was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as legal counsel.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $55.7 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and social infrastructure. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Hong Kong, Houston, London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $144 billion in assets under management1, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional and individual investors differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 570 experienced professionals across 10 offices globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

1As of March 31, 2023