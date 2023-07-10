Global Consulting Firm Kotter Launches all Six Courses in the Kotter Change Certification Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International strategy execution and change management firm Kotter has launched all six eLearning courses in the Kotter Change Certification Program. The program is designed to help teams, individuals, and cohorts of diverse learners across organizations become Kotter Change Certified. The courses are available as instructor-led training, both in-person and virtual, as well as through Kotter’s self-paced online platform.

“The initial reaction to the Kotter Change Certification program has been impressive,” said Dr. John Kotter, Harvard Professor and Kotter founder. “As the rapid pace of change increases, our learners have told us that the program has helped them and their organizations build a strong capacity for adaptability in the face of uncertainty. We’re excited to now bring the full suite of courses in the program to leaders at all levels from all types of organizations.”

Kotter’s globally recognized change management methodology and tools are available in an easily accessible format of six courses that allow professionals and organizations to build the change skills they need—at their own pace and on their own time, regardless of their location.

The program will give learners the tools to learn how to:

Understand the art and science behind successful transformations Ignite urgency and build a guiding coalition Shape a vision and gain buy-in Remove barriers to enable action Generate wins to demonstrate progress Ensure sustainable implementation

Each course features insights from experts and interactive tools that drive real impact. Learners will earn a digital badge after each course that can be showcased on social media profiles and in email signatures, and those who complete all six courses will become Kotter Change Certified. Learners can also access an online community for change leaders to ask questions, share experiences, and build relationships, with exclusive resources, early-access content, and conversations with Kotter team members.

About Kotter International, Inc.

Kotter is the authority in adaptability and transformation. We help individuals and organizations better lead and manage change via world-class consulting services and leadership development training, including the Kotter Change Certification Program.

Founded by the world's foremost change expert, Dr. John Kotter, and backed by five decades of ongoing, empirical research and real-world experience in the science of change, our proven approach offers unimaginable results at unprecedented speed. Learn more at www.kotterinc.com.