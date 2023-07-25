Church Pension Group Releases Its 2023 Annual Report

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced the release of its 2023 Annual Report. (cpg.org/annualreport2023) Through a series of videos, articles, photographs, and graphics, the Annual Report highlights how the whole of CPG’s offerings is greater than the sum of its benefits, products, and resources.

“Our 2023 Annual Report highlights our ongoing efforts to support the clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church in their calling to spread the gospel,” said Mary Kate Wold, CEO and President of CPG. “This past year we paid out $432 million in benefits, released our first ever lay employment and compensation report, and had more than 115,000 client service interactions. Our investment performance continues to outperform benchmarks, which gives us confidence that we can continue to meet evolving needs consistent with our charter.”

The Annual Report also includes the Denominational Health Plan Annual Report (cpg.org/DHP), which highlights the efforts of The Episcopal Church Medical Trust to contain healthcare costs, reduce cost disparities among dioceses, and provide equal access to and parity of healthcare funding for eligible clergy and lay employees.

To learn more, CPG will host a conversation on its vision, finances, and work on Monday, October 2, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET. The conversation will feature Canon Rosalie Simmonds Ballentine, Esq., DHL, Vice Chair of The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees, Mary Kate Wold, Chief Executive Officer and President of CPG, and other CPG leaders. All clergy, lay employees, volunteers, and lay leaders who serve the Church are invited. Register today at: https://bit.ly/CPGAnnualReport2023

