DERMA E Joins Forces with Alba Ramos for Clean Curls Hair Care Line

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DERMA E, a leader in natural and eco-ethical skincare, has partnered with clean-living YouTuber and curly hair expert, Alba Ramos, to launch an innovative and simplified haircare line designed specifically for natural curls and textured hair. The Clean Curls collection features natural, organic, and plant-based ingredients that help nourish, define, and protect all curl types—from loose waves to tight coils—while remaining gentle on sensitive scalps.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Alba Ramos to bring Clean Curls to life,” said Melinda Salvoza, Sr. Director of New Product Development at DERMA E. “As a clean beauty brand, DERMA E is dedicated to providing safe, natural, and effective products that help consumers look and feel their best. We believe that our collaboration with Alba Ramos will help us to deliver on this promise with high-performing, eco-friendly products that address the unique needs of those with curly, textured hair.”

The Clean Curls line is made with the finest organic and plant-based ingredients like coconut and jojoba oils, shea butter, natural botanicals, and tropical fruit extracts for beautiful, soft, and sumptuously smooth curls using just four products. This foundational, simplified regimen features a shampoo, conditioner + co-wash, repairing treatment, and a leave-in styling cream—all of which contain nourishing ingredients like Aloe Vera, Avocado Oil and Amla Fruit to keep curls hydrated, defined, and healthy. These clean formulas are totally free of harsh sulfates, heavy silicones, parabens, animal by-products, and artificial fragrances, so you know they’re safe for people and the planet.

“I am so excited to be partnering with DERMA E to bring Clean Curls to my followers and the curly hair community,” said Alba Ramos. “Having struggled with my own curly hair journey, I know how difficult it can be to find hair care products that are not only effective, but also safe and eco-friendly. I’m proud to be working with a brand that shares my commitment to natural beauty and sustainability.”

The Clean Curls line is available for purchase now at ULTA Beauty stores and ulta.com, as well as dermae.com, at an average price of $15.50. For more information on DERMA E and the Clean Curls line, visit www.dermae.com.

About DERMA E

DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skincare brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E’s mission is to deliver high quality, affordable, and natural skincare products to consumers that are 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy, or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit: https://www.dermae.com