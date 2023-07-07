Infineon further extends its edge AI capabilities and choice-of-platforms for Machine Learning-based models for Bluetooth customers by partnering with Edge Impulse

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) today announced it is teaming with Edge Impulse to extend its Tiny Machine Learning-based AI development tools for the PSoC™ 63 Bluetooth® LE microcontroller (MCU). Developers of AI-enabled IoT applications can now also build edge Machine Learning (ML) applications using the Edge Impulse Studio environment for deployment on high-performance, low-power PSoC 63 Bluetooth LE MCUs.

This collaboration allows customers added flexibility and choice-of-platforms to natively develop and configure ML applications for systems based on PSoC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU devices, which provide 150-MHz Arm® CPU performance with low-power connectivity and a rich suite of peripheral options. For example, the CY8CKIT-062-BLE Pioneer Kit coupled with the E-Ink Display Shield Board (CY8CKIT-028-EPD) incorporates an inertial measurement unit, microphone, and temperature sensor. This supports applications that collect real-world sensor data for processing by Tiny Machine Learning-based AI models in systems optimized for low-power, low-cloud-cost edge IoT environments.

Infineon’s PSoC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU devices feature a dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M4F and Arm Cortex-M0+ chip architecture, Bluetooth LE 5.2, configurable voltage and frequency settings, built-in hardware-based security, state-of-the-art capacitive interfaces, and more, on a single chip. As the only 150 MHz Bluetooth LE MCU on the market, this variant of the Infineon PSoC device family is a powerful combination of power efficiency, size, and programmability, making it perfectly suited for edge IoT applications that benefit from the ability to run advanced ML algorithms.

Edge Impulse’s products streamline the entire process of collecting and structuring data sets, designing algorithms with pre-built building blocks, validating the models with real-time data, and deploying the fully optimized production-ready results to edge targets such as the PSoC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU.

“By collaborating with Edge Impulse on the PSoC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU, Infineon customers can bring their solutions faster to market for embedded AI/ML use cases. Infineon is committed to enable our customers to develop their own AI/ML models, or use a model out of a suite of predefined models available from Infineon or our valuable partners. Infineon is excited to add Edge Impulse to our growing partner network, and will continue to work with our extensive group of AI/ML partners that complements our offerings,” said Shantanu Bhalerao, Vice President of the Bluetooth Product Line at Infineon.

“With its advanced processing capabilities and low power consumption, the PSoC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU is an ideal vehicle for the next generation of edge devices, from wearables to industrial monitoring,” said Zach Shelby, CEO and co-founder of Edge Impulse. “Matched with the Edge Impulse platform, embedded developers can more quickly develop and deploy powerful solutions for an exciting range of edge ML applications.”

Edge ML Series event and webinar

More information about the CY8CKIT-062-BLE Pioneer Kit is available here. The PSoC 63 Bluetooth LE MCU integration will also be discussed in a joint webinar between Infineon and Edge Impulse on July 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT.

About Infineon Bluetooth Products

With more than one billion devices shipped, Infineon’s AIROC™ Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy devices are the first choice for IoT solutions. The broad portfolio includes high-performing, reliable, ultra-low-power products that deliver robust industry-leading performance.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse enables all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring AI solutions to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge Impulse provides powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI with streaming data. With over 75,000 developers, and partnerships with the top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse offers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. More information about Edge Impulse is available at www.edgeimpulse.com.