Orion Group’s Facilities Maintenance Business Expands Interior Services Footprint Through New Strategic Partnership with CS Hudson

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial and industrial field services company backed by Alpine Investors (“Alpine”), today announced that it has partnered with CS Hudson – a leading interior services facilities maintenance company based in Hauppauge, NY.

As Orion’s sixth investment in the facilities maintenance industry, the partnership with CS Hudson stems from Orion’s ongoing mission to develop a national facilities maintenance business by partnering with exceptional founder-owned facility service businesses and providing resources to fuel their next chapters of growth.

“CS Hudson has an excellent reputation as a trusted advisor on its customers’ toughest facilities maintenance challenges and for timely, dependable service. CS Hudson’s leadership team has decades of experience in facilities maintenance and has built a best-in-class operation, and we are lucky to have the opportunity to partner with them for their next phase of growth,” said Will Adams, Co-CEO of Orion.

Founded in 2017 by Joseph Scaretta and Moses Carrasco, CS Hudson has rapidly grown by leveraging the firm’s deep expertise in facilities maintenance and building strong relationships with national multi-site customers across the U.S. It offers a comprehensive range of 40+ reactive and scheduled facility maintenance services, including handyman, plumbing, electrical, remediation, and other interior facilities services across the country. With an impressive client roster that spans well-known Fortune 500 companies to emerging end markets, CS Hudson has garnered industry awards for its commitment to excellence and social responsibility.

“Orion’s people first and customer-centric approach truly resonates with our team. Our experience founding CS Hudson, building a prior facility services business, and always listening to the customer have given us a strong viewpoint on what’s most important in our industry. This understanding has greatly influenced our company’s core, which revolves around achieving outstanding outcomes by prioritizing our client’s best interests, providing key service offerings, innovative solutions, and surpassing expectations,” said Joseph Scaretta, Co-CEO of CS Hudson.

Scaretta and Carrasco will continue on as Co-CEOs of CS Hudson, accompanied by their team of industry veterans: Desiree Russo, Todd Bernstein, and Greg Mignone, who will continue in their roles leading the company’s exceptional team.

"Orion’s ongoing success serves as a testament to its dedication to prioritizing customers, which aligns with the core values CS Hudson holds dear. We are excited to have joined a like-minded group that shares our commitment. Our new partnership will expand our reach, broaden our service offerings, and, most importantly, add enhanced value for our clients," added Moses Carrasco, Co-CEO of CS Hudson.

To learn more visit orionservicesgroup.com and cs-hudson.com.

About Orion

Orion Group is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About CS Hudson

CS Hudson provides innovative facilities, project, and program management services for clients with dispersed portfolios in all commercial sectors. As a trusted advisor, the company strives to change the way multi-site portfolios are managed by offering customer-centric, solutions-driven, and dependable services. CS Hudson prides itself on building long-term relationships based on integrity, respect, and a genuine commitment to exceeding client expectations. To learn more, visit: cs-hudson.com.

About Alpine

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Alpine’s PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has over $11B in assets under management as of December 31st, 2022, and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.