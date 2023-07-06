Commonwealth Radiology Associates Announces New Partnership with York Hospital

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA), the premier private practice radiology group in northern New England, today announces a new partnership where the group will provide comprehensive radiology services to York Hospital in York, Maine.

Located in the greater-Boston area, Commonwealth Radiology Associates’ specialty-trained physicians provide a wide variety of diagnostic and interventional radiology services across 20 locations in Northeastern Massachusetts. In addition, they recently embarked on a private practice/academic partnership with Tufts Medical Center, a premier Boston teaching hospital. CRA will now expand their presence in the New England region with the addition of York Hospital, its community sites, and five walk-in care centers across Southern Maine and New Hampshire.

York Hospital wanted to partner with a large, full-service radiology group so they could continue to offer a high level of quality and patient care to the communities they serve. The depth of CRA’s radiology expertise along with their size, stability, and proximity to Maine made them an ideal candidate to collaborate with the growing hospital’s radiology department.

According to Patrick Taylor, CEO at York Hospital, “As our facility faces the many challenges of modern healthcare, such as physician recruitment and retention, we knew we needed a partner with not only the knowledge of radiology, but also the ability to scale. Working with Commonwealth Radiology Associates, an established presence in the region, will allow us the stability we need to offer our patients exceptional service, wherever they choose to receive care at York Hospital.”

Commonwealth Radiology Associates will independently operate the Department of Radiology at York Hospital. Senior York Hospital radiology staff will be retained and employed by CRA, and all billing will be done through CRA’s exclusive billing vendor, Healthcare Administrative Partners.

Dr. Allan Hoffman, President of Commonwealth Radiology Associates, had this to say of the new partnership: “Our goal at CRA is to offer the highest level of service to our patients, hospital partners, and referring physician community. We are proud to increase our reach throughout the region as we join forces with the Department of Radiology at York Hospital. Relationships like this are important as all medical practices navigate the distinctive challenges of today’s healthcare environment. CRA looks forward to this endeavor and working side-by-side with our new York Hospital colleagues.”

“As radiologists who live and work in the York community, we are excited to become part of Commonwealth Radiology Associates”, says Danielle Leighton, Chief of Radiology at York Hospital. “Together we will provide world-class imaging services to the community, its patients, and referring physicians. We are excited to see what the future holds for our department.”

The new partnership is set to begin on July 1, 2023.

About Commonwealth Radiology Associates

Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA) is the largest private practice radiology group in Massachusetts, providing imaging expertise in the northern suburbs of Boston. Our 65 board-certified radiologists practice the full scope of diagnostic and interventional radiology with an emphasis on patient care, quality, and community outreach and wellbeing. CRA physicians have trained at the most prestigious academic medical centers in the country and provide current, state of the art imaging-based services in the communities where we work and live. We practice a multi-disciplinary approach, working collaboratively with primary care doctors and specialist providers to enhance comprehensive care and achieve the best outcomes for our patients. For more information visit www.commonwealthradiologyassociates.com.

About York Hospital

York Hospital, located in York, Maine is an independent, non-profit hospital that has been a staple in the community since 1906. Licensed for 79 beds, over 275 physicians on the medical staff serve the main hospital campus in York, along with seven community sites throughout Southern Maine. York Hospital is known for providing compassionate clinical excellence within its comfortable facilities. For more information about services, practices and providers, visit yorkhospital.com or contact Community Relations at (207) 351-2385 or info@yorkhospital.com.