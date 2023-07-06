Accenture Federal Services Wins $98M Defense Health Agency Award

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services has won a $98 million award from the Defense Health Agency to operate and enhance the Joint Medical Common Operating Picture (MedCOP). The platform provides medical command and control situational awareness for the Department of Defense, combatant commands, and the Armed Services.

“A common operating picture is arguably one of the most effective tools in creating a shared understanding of the battlespace,” said Kevin Heald, an Accenture Federal Services managing director and national security portfolio lead. “Accenture Federal Services is honored to be tapped to lead data synchronization across multiple network domains and deliver near real-time collaboration and information sharing globally inside and outside the medical community.”

The specific capabilities and services Accenture Federal Services will deliver include cloud, cybersecurity, DevSecOps, agile software development, field service engineering, user adoption, as well as training support across the Armed Services.

“Accenture Federal Services is proud to partner with the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems to optimize this mission-critical platform,” said Chris Van Berkel, an Accenture Federal Services managing director and military health lead. “We look forward to providing a comprehensive picture into DoD medical assets and missions to increase visibility into unit health, equipment, and supplies and enable faster and more informed decision making.”

The MedCOP contract has a period of performance of five years.

Accenture Federal Services is a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

