UHSM Partners with Life Promotions for Lifest's 25th Anniversary

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unite Health Share Ministries, a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry supporting Christian believers through member-to-member health care sharing memberships, announces a partnership with the largest Christian music festival in the US, Life Promotions' Lifest in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 6 – 9.

UHSM will sponsor Lifest's Café Stage and VIP tent during this year's festivities, promoting its WeShare program and detailing its dedication to member wellbeing. Backed by PHCS PPO Networks, WeShare allocates the burden of modern-day healthcare costs to the UHSM community. The program provides exceptional medical, wellness and pharmacy benefits at cost-effective member-sharing levels.

"UHSM is excited to be sponsoring Lifest for a third consecutive year," said Christopher Jin, UHSM president. "We are fortunate to be associated with such an inspiring event full of notable Christian bands, speakers and contests. Every year we look forward to engaging with more of the Christian community, familiarizing them with how UHSM works to relieve some medical expenses for good-faith neighbors in need and our holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle."

Life Promotions founded Lifest in 1990, originally as a 5K run/walk aimed at raising funds for founder and president Bob Lenz's speaking engagements at schools, churches and special events. By 1999, Lifest had evolved into a three-day festival with over 60 performers. Since then, it has become the largest, family-friendly Christian music festival in the nation, featuring over 100 acts of worship, fellowship and teachings. This year Lifest celebrates its 25th anniversary as a "Party with a Purpose."

ABOUT WESHARE BY UHSM

WeShare is presented by Unite Health Share Ministries (UHSM), a nonprofit, faith-based healthcare sharing ministry. WeShare facilitates member-to-member healthcare sharing amongst Christians, serving as a connector and administrator of medical cost sharing through membership. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year and are NOT insurance plans. WeShare members can access prescription care through the expansive Rx network, providing members access at over 68,000 locations. WeShare members can also access care through 1.2 million Primary Care Providers (PCP), doctors, hospitals, and specialists in the PHCS® PPO Network. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, WeShare by UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The WeShare community is guided to share with Christian families to help fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, to foster a holistic approach to well-being, and to positively impact one's community in a positive way.