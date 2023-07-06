Wabtec Wins Significant Component Order for Major German-Austrian Transit Consortium Project

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) won a prestigious contract to supply passenger information systems (PIS) and pantographs for up to 504 Stadler cars as part of the VDV Tram-Train project. The order will enhance the passenger experience and power the new train cars for the transit consortium led jointly by six transportation companies from Germany and Austria.

The company is responsible for the design, manufacturing, and delivery of the advanced PIS and pantograph systems. Over the next ten years, Wabtec will supply Stadler systems for 246 CITYLINK vehicles. The order includes an option for operators to order up to 258 more vehicles.

“We are delighted to be chosen as a supplier for this exciting and unique project,” said Wabtec Transit President Pascal Schweitzer. “This order continues to build upon our relationship with Stadler on key transit projects. Our information systems provide the industry leading amenities and resources for passengers, while the pantograph offers improved operational efficiency and reliability.”

Wabtec’s PIS will change the way passengers receive real-time information, enhancing their overall travel experience. The system will provide external front- and side-displays based on LED technology enabling users to better see information like station names and line numbers. Each tram-train car also will feature slim and elegant ceiling-mounted iSmart displays based on TFT technology to give passengers route and stop information. It also enables operators to post advertisements.

These displays and audio systems will feature car-based audio amplifiers. Wabtec will provide amplifiers connecting microphones and loudspeakers. The system also will include emergency call units that enable passengers to communicate with the train driver or operator call center should they require assistance.

The pantographs represent a new design that builds upon Wabtec’s longstanding expertise and track record in light and heavy rail markets. The new pantograph will be compatible with both light rail and mainline operations. It also meets the requirements of the EN50206-1 standard. This enables seamless current collection to combine the flexibility of a tram with the long-distance ability of a suburban train.

The VDV tram-train project was developed as a joint procurement exercise to provide new rolling stock for German and Austrian operators on a standardized basis to reduce costs. Wabtec will work to seven slightly different sub-project briefs featuring differences such as boarding height and coating. The company was selected for its ability to adapt and work quickly, as well as finding solutions to fulfill the client’s needs.

