Tempus Announces Companion Diagnostic Collaboration with TScan Therapeutics

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a new collaboration to develop a companion diagnostic (CDx) test with TScan Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of cancer patients. The collaboration supports TScan’s screening protocol for its Phase 1 solid tumor clinical trial which is designed to enable customized mixtures of TCR-Ts to be administered to patients based on tumor antigen positivity and intact HLA expression.

TCR-Ts genetically reprogram a patient’s immune system to recognize and fight their cancers. TScan plans to enroll patients with solid tumors including non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer. Up to 40% of these tumors lose half of their HLA genes, which is a frequent and overlooked cause of resistance to immunotherapies such as TCR-Ts. TScan is collaborating with Tempus to use the xT assay, Tempus’ 648-gene panel, to prospectively identify patients with HLA loss in the tumor to select TCR-Ts that recognize HLA genes still intact in the patient’s tumor.

“Utilizing the assay developed in collaboration with Tempus will help determine if the clinical trial participants’ tumors have undergone partial HLA loss and so will enable us to choose the most appropriate TCR-Ts that are customized for the patient’s tumor antigens and preserved HLA genes,” said Debora Barton, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at TScan. “The breadth and depth of selection criteria in this study, including the Tempus companion diagnostic, has the potential to help a significant number of patients across multiple solid tumor types through identification of patients most likely to respond to TCR-T treatment.”

“This CDx work is unique because we’re looking for information that’s not currently in the list of readouts you typically receive from next-generation sequencing of a solid tumor,” said Michael Yasiejko, Executive Vice President at Tempus. “Tempus is uniquely positioned to develop a custom pipeline to extract information from standard tests that need to guide TCR-T therapy development and ultimately help identify patients that may benefit from these therapies.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make near real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

