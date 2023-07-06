National Football League Extends Strategic Partnership with Genius Sports as Exclusive Official NFL Data and Watch & Bet Distribution Partner

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Football League (“NFL”) and Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) have agreed to a multi-year extension of their existing strategic partnership to power the next generation of NFL fan experiences through official data and video distribution. The new extended deal will run through the end of the 2027-28 season. Genius Sports will remain the NFL’s exclusive distributor of real-time, official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (“NGS”) data and the NFL’s official sports betting data feed to media companies and sports betting operators globally.

The expansion of this partnership follows the successful launch and integration of official NFL data throughout the sports betting, media and broadcast ecosystem, redefining the way fans engage with the NFL. Today, Genius Sports powers over 98% of the legalized U.S. sports betting market with official NFL data, driving innovations such as player props, micro-betting, same-game parlays and personalized data-driven advertising content. In addition, the NFL’s official NGS data feed has become further embedded within NFL broadcasts through Second Spectrum’s real-time augmentation engine unlocking innovative new ways for fans to enjoy the game with broadcasters and streaming services across the U.S. and internationally.

This extended partnership also includes the exclusive right to distribute official NFL Watch & Bet low latency live game video feeds to sportsbooks internationally. Beginning with the 2023-24 season, Genius Sports and the NFL have reached a multi-year agreement to distribute Watch & Bet in the U.S. and Canada. Genius Sports will leverage its machine learning and live streaming technologies to power enhanced viewing experiences for NFL fans through Watch & Bet, and the development of its augmented live video betting products.

Genius Sports also provides the NFL, as well as several of its member clubs, a suite of interactive fan engagement tools, helping to grow the NFL’s global audience and enhance their understanding of the modern football fan.

“Since our partnership began in 2021, Genius Sports has been an integral part of taking our official data feeds to market and working with sportsbooks to develop new ways for fans to engage with the NFL,” said Brent Lawton, Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Investments for the NFL. “We’re excited to extend our relationship with Genius and look forward to working with them to develop the next generation of NFL fans.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the NFL for five further seasons from today, through Super Bowl LXII,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “In just two years, the NFL and Genius Sports have set a new standard for data-driven fan engagement, and we look forward to powering immersive experiences for NFL fans, broadcasters, teams, sportsbooks, brands and more. Also, Genius Sports will continue to help safeguard the integrity of all NFL games, which is critically important to the NFL, by continuing to provide our 24/7 bet monitoring services.”

ENDS

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.