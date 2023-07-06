Addison Capital Partners Recapitalizes CPC for Growth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addison Capital Partners (“ACP”) and Communication Power Companies (“CPC” or the “Company”) announced today that ACP has partnered with CPC management to recapitalize the Company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CPC is a leading domestic design-build manufacturer of high-performance RF and microwave power amplifiers. ACP’s investment provides a long-term capital base to support the Company’s ongoing and rapid growth. CPC represents ACP’s fifth platform investment.

“ We’re enthusiastic about the possibilities inherent with this recapitalization and new ACP platform strategy,” said Dan Myer, President of CPC. “ CPC is building a complementary and vertically integrated platform for sustained growth with world class design and manufacturing capabilities, together with the highest quality standards, to provide solutions that serve the rigorous design challenges of our customers.”

About CPC

CPC is a US based, vertically integrated, design-build manufacturer of standard and custom RF and microwave power amplifiers for military, industrial, scientific and medical applications. For additional information, please visit www.cpcamps.com.

About Addison Capital Partners

Addison Capital is a private equity investment firm that seeks out partnerships with owners and operators of “smaller” middle market growth companies, often that are closely held or family owned businesses, to provide legacy stewardship, liquidity, growth capital and management resources to grow and build the greater enterprise. For additional information, please visit www.addisoncapitalpartners.com.