Akeso Continues Its Rapid California Growth With The Incoming Transfer Of Occupational Medicine Business From MemorialCare

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akeso Occupational Health announced today the incoming transfer of occupational medicine business from MemorialCare, a leading nonprofit health system in Orange County and Los Angeles County that includes four hospitals, two medical groups, imaging centers, surgical centers and much more. Effective July 1, all of MemorialCare’s occupational medicine clients will be serviced by Akeso Occupational Health.

With this exciting announcement, Akeso will be taking over the injury care and employer services, including physical and drug screening business, currently seen at MemorialCare’s three occupational health clinics. Akeso specializes exclusively on occupational medicine, and this transition will provide a higher level of service and care for the community and employer groups in the Orange County and Los Angeles regions.

With 20 occupational medicine clinics located throughout California Akeso has developed a more human approach to occupational medicine, providing easy, direct communication between the employer and each of their clinics.

“This unique transfer of business began with a common belief between our organizations that caring for the health and safety of patients in our southern California communities is the most important thing we do. We are honored to be chosen for this responsibility and look forward to providing excellent service and compassionate care to MemorialCare’s many long-standing clients” said Chuck Kruger, CEO of Akeso.

About Akeso Occupational Health (www.akesomedical.com)

Akeso Occupational Health is California’s largest independent company focusing exclusively on occupational health. We form a partnership between the employer, employee and insurer to minimize the risk of work-related injury and have provided the best, most comprehensive medical care and services in California for over 30 years. Currently operating with 20 clinics throughout California, our clients include many Federal, State, County and Fortune 500 companies.

About MemorialCare (www.memorialcare.org)

MemorialCare includes 1,700 physicians specializing in internal medicine, family medicine, obstetrics-gynecology and pediatrics; specialties like oncology, cardiology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, surgery and urgent care. In addition to multiple locations throughout Orange County, MemorialCare Medical Group offers Urgent Care Centers that are open 365 days a year, Telephone Advice Nurses available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; and Lab and X-ray services available on-site at most locations.