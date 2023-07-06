Printemps Paris integrates Alipay+ solutions to enable seamless digital payment experience for Asian customers

Printemps is among the first batch of major high-end retailers in France to leverage Alipay+ solutions for a smooth payment journey for consumers from Far East.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Printemps, the French luxury department store, announced today the integration of Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions, to offer Asian consumers a convenient and seamless checkout experience with their home e-wallets.

Through a simple integration, Kakao Pay and AlipayHK are now accepted at Printemps Paris, enabling Korean and Hong Kong shoppers to make payments using their most familiar payment app.

Besides Alipay, Kakao Pay and AlipayHK, Alipay+ also supports other partner e-wallets, including GCash (the Philippines), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand).

Printemps is among the first batch of major high-end retailers in France to leverage Alipay+ solutions for a smooth payment journey for consumers from Far East. For instance, Asian e-wallet users would experience a more transparent and real-time in-app display of their payments in both euro and their home currency.

Printemps will also leverage Alipay+ marketing solutions to engage consumers with a variety of shopping experiences and promotions through their payment apps. As part of the launch campaign, consumers can redeem a special reduction offer throughout summer 2023, with more perks and offers to follow in future.

The partnership with Alipay+ is expected to boost Printemps that stands as a prime spot for Asian tourists who seek a unique shopping experience. France was the top European destination for premium Asian consumers, and during the first six month of the year, France was the fifth most popular global destination for overseas Chinese travelers, according to Alipay statistics.

Printemps's collaboration with Ant Group began in 2015 when it added Alipay, China's leading payment app that serves over 1 billion consumers, to its accepted payment options. The pair partnered to introduce instant tax refund services to Alipay users for more convenience.

Developed by Ant Group, Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods. Consumers can conveniently use their preferred local payment methods while transacting seamlessly in a different market and are able to enjoy marketing offers from merchants through Alipay+.

"We have already been a pioneer with the successful integration of Alipay in 2015. Since 1865, Printemps has always been at the forefront of innovation so partnering with Alipay+ is a no-brainer for us,” said Emmanuel Suissa, Chief Partnership Officer at Printemps, “Alipay+ is a great new solution since it enables us to create 360-degree campaigns targeting the Asian market to engage customers on a regular basis, promote Printemps’ unique selling points, and encourage them to visit Paris and shop at Printemps."

“We are thrilled to put Alipay+ solutions at the service of a French company as emblematic as Printemps,” said Guoming Cheng, general manager of Ant Group in Europe and Middle East. “Aiming to help connect merchants across the globe and unleash new opportunities, we hope Alipay+ can bring out an A plus in the customer experience and commerce growth through innovation and digitalization.”

About Printemps

Founded in 1865 by Jules Jaluzot, the Printemps Group is a French leader in fashion, luxury, and beauty, with 20 department stores operated in France. The Group is also present in lifestyle with 9 Citadium stores and has become a key player in e-commerce with Place des Tendances, a fashion and beauty e-store acquired in 2013, and Made in Design, Europe's leading online store for designer furniture, lighting, and decoration, acquired in 2019. With more than 3,500 brands and a total area of 180,000 m², the Group employs 3,000 people driven by a unique passion for service. For more information, please visit https://us.printemps.com/ and @Printemps

About Alipay+

Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. Consumers can conveniently use their preferred local payment methods while transacting seamlessly in a different market and be able to enjoy marketing offers by the merchants through Alipay+. Alipay+ is developed by Ant Group, the owner and operator of Alipay, one of the world’s leading digital open platforms.