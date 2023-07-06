Hook & Reel Announces July Promotions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hook & Reel, the Cajun-inspired casual seafood dining restaurant, announces today two new promotions in celebration of July observances. To celebrate National French Fry Day on July 13, participating locations will offer all-you-can-eat fries with a $20 purchase from July 13 through 19. The brand will also celebrate National Chicken Wing Day with a buy 12, get 6 promotion and additional BOGO Happy Hour deals for one week, July 29 through August 5. Participating locations vary. Customers may call their local store for details.

"We’re known for our celebrations at Hook & Reel, so it only makes sense that we celebrate National French Fry Day and National Chicken Wing Day with our Cajun twist," states Margaret M. Farrell, Head of Marketing for Vertex Hospitality. "We’ve got so much going on this summer, from DJ Nights at select locations to seafood boil deals, and adding these two LTOs is the cherry on top of a great season."

Promotion Details

National French Fry Day

July 13 – 19, 2023

All-you-can-eat French fries with a $20 purchase

At participating locations only, call your local store for details

National Chicken Wing Day

July 29 – August 5, 2023

Buy 12 Wings, Get 6 Free

Additional BOGO deals during happy hours at select stores

At participating locations only, call your local store for details

To find your closest location, visit https://hookreel.com/locations/.

For more information about Hook & Reel, visit https://hookreel.com/.

About Hook & Reel

Hook & Reel is a Cajun-inspired national seafood restaurant with southern roots. Its signature dish, the Seafood Boil, features one-of-a-kind bold flavors synonymous with the culture and cuisine of Louisiana. With locations across the US, Hook & Reel is the perfect spot for families and friends to come together and enjoy their seafood favorites. To learn more, visit https://hookreel.com/.