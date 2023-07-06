Verimatrix XTD Selected by Crédit Agricole Payment Services to Secure “Paiement Mobile” App

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, announced that Crédit Agricole Payment Services, the payment subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Group, will work with Verimatrix XTD (Extended Threat Defense) technologies to enable strong, customizable security for the French mobile payment app “Paiement Mobile”.

The mobile payment app available on Android and iOS will soon benefit from Verimatrix’s XTD’s added security capabilities. The solution will contribute to prevent mobile app attacks, and provides threat defense against unmanaged consumer devices as potential entry points for unauthorized access.

“Verimatrix XTD enables their customers to gain the ability to extend and defend the mobile attack surface with enterprise grade cybersecurity,” said Juha Högmander, vice president of the cybersecurity business at Verimatrix. “Crédit Agricole Payment Services’s choice to deploy Verimatrix XTD on their consumer payment app underscores the trust and proven technologies we offer to the world’s most discernable institutions.”

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com and www.verimatrixcybersecurity.com.

Verimatrix XTD empowers customers to defend against threats to mobile apps and shines a light on a new type of blind spot – smartphones, tablets, and other connected appliances. CISOs, security operation centers, fraud departments and mobile app developers benefit from Verimatrix XTD by gaining the ability to prevent, detect, respond and predict cyberattacks that can originate from almost any connected device powered by an app.