ADS-TEC Energy Strategy Pays Off: E-Mobility Ramps-Up With Ultra-Fast Charging Solutions and Strong Strategic Partners amperio, GP JOULE CONNECT and JOLT Energy

NÜRTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leading provider of battery-based, ultra-fast charging systems in Europe and the U.S., today announced that strategic partners are successfully implementing its ultra-fast charging systems in a wide range of use cases, demonstrating the significant potential of battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging for rapidly scaling electric vehicle (EV) charging. ADS-TEC Energy's solutions do not require time-consuming, cost-intensive network expansion, making it possible for charge-point operators (CPOs) to bring the benefits of ultra-fast charging to inner cities and rural areas where grid expansion opportunities are limited but fast EV charging solutions are needed.

Experience with the simple planning, rapid installation and reliable operation of ADS-TEC Energy's ultra-fast charging systems and their use in diverse business models by strategic partners such as amperio, GP JOULE CONNECT and JOLT Energy over the past year and a half paints an extremely positive picture. ChargeBox and, since the end of last year, ChargePost, have shown sustained high performance with up to 320 kW – matched to the charging performance of vehicles with 400- and 800-volt charging technology. Applications range from municipal applications at public parking lots or in front of retail stores, gas stations, car dealerships and car rental facilities. In the future, the partners anticipate supporting ultra-fast charging for commercial vehicles, as well.

The exceptional performance is reflected in concrete evaluations of individual charging stations from customers. The partners reported that both the charging performance per charge and the energy throughput of well over 140 charging sessions per week (with approximately 6 MWh energy throughput), exceeded their expectations for ChargeBox, with no noticeable drop in charging power for each individual charging operation. These results come from a utilization study in the Stuttgart, Germany, region, where a disproportionately large number of Porsche Taycans have been charging at a ChargeBox installed at a public gas station with a peak charging power of 270 kW. The exemplary proof of concept, which can also be applied to other charging stations, is driving additional customer inquiries.

ADS-TEC Energy's partners are overwhelmingly positive about the progress made.

Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy, said, "The fact that our products can show their full strength in real-life applications is the best feedback for us. We are pleased to receive extremely positive feedback from our successful CPO partners, such as amperio, GP JOULE CONNECT and JOLT Energy, regarding their further planning and business development."

Maurice Neligan, CEO, JOLT Energy, is particularly optimistic about the future, and stated: "We are continuing to expand our market leadership for ultra-fast charging in cities, and have now already installed seven charging stations in Munich. We are opening up new locations with the launch of the new MerlinOne Charger with digital advertising displays, and for the first time we have equipped an office complex in Munich with a JOLT ‘Charge Park.‘ The interest from gas stations, supermarkets and real estate companies has been tremendous; we see extremely dynamic market development. Ultra-fast charging in cities will further accelerate the uptake of e-mobility and will become the key to success for the powertrain transition."

Manuel Reich, managing director, GP JOULE CONNECT, said, "The solution is also attractive if the grid connection is not sufficient for ultra-fast charging. With ADS-TEC Energy, we can also offer this without complex grid expansion. The use of storage-based, ultra-fast charging stations represents a highly scalable business for very many of our business partners in various application areas. They enable additional revenue streams through self-generated bidirectional photo-voltaic energy feed-in, energy trading and advertising revenue.”

Oliver Kaul, CEO, amperio, said: "We already plan to include ADS-TEC Energy's storage-based, ultra-fast-charging stations in many of our projects, including rental car providers, independent car dealerships and other car dealership locations. Following strong feedback from the market, we aim to at least double the number of installed systems in the coming year. While E-mobility is still in its infancy, the nationwide charging infrastructure will be achieved through full acceptance of the new technology. We are prepared and will create added value beyond just fast charging by linking it to local generation or even digital advertising. All of this is fast and cost-effective, delivers high performance, and is possible without network expansion."

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ (“ADS-TEC Energy”), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany (“ADSE GM”) and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH (“ADSE US” and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, “ADSE”). Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was most recently nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the German Future Prize and elevated to the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

More information: www.adstec-energy.com