Balcor Companies Announces Stake in Kaizen Clean Energy

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balcor Companies has taken a stake in Kaizen Clean Energy, Inc., a leading developer of hydrogen-based distributed energy resources. This investment signals a bold new venture into the clean energy sector for Balcor. The partnership between Balcor and Kaizen highlights both companies' commitment to a greener future.

The decision to invest in Kaizen Energy aligns with Balcor's long-standing belief that clean energy is of paramount importance in shaping a more sustainable world. Balcor's Founder and Director, Chris Balat, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to make our first foray into the energy sector with Kaizen Energy as our trusted partner. Our association with Kaizen is a testament to our commitment towards a sustainable future, driving positive change in the world while delivering value to our stakeholders."

Kaizen Clean Energy, a dynamic and forward-thinking energy company, is equally excited about the collaboration and its potential to accelerate clean energy adoption in the United States. Craig Klaasmeyer, Kaizen’s Co-Founder stated, "We welcome our future collaboration with Chris and his team at Balcor. Through our long-standing relationship with Balcor, we realize there is a shared vision of the potential for Kaizen to reduce global emissions."

The strategic collaboration with Kaizen Energy cements Balcor's position as a leader in responsible investing, positioning them at the forefront of shaping a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous future for generations to come.

About Balcor Companies

Balcor Companies is an investment firm headquartered in the Museum District of Houston, Texas. They are composed of three divisions: Hospitality, Commercial Real Estate, and Private Equity. Balcor maintains a diverse portfolio of products such as class-A mixed-use, retail, office, hotel, multifamily, tech, and frozen dessert. They continue to seek opportunities to deplore capital and add to their array of investments. For more information about Balcor Companies, please visit: https://www.balcorllc.com/

About Kaizen Clean Energy:

Founded in 2021, KCE is a future fuels-focused company, headquartered in Houston, TX, specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of hydrogen generators for decentralized power in transportation, power, agricultural, EV charging, municipalities, and hydrogen markets. For more information about Kaizen Clean Energy, please visit www.kaizencleanenergy.com.