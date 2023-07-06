True Digital to Collaborate with Texas Bankers Association

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Digital Group, provider of the industry’s first digital vendor optimization network that supports banks in their discovery, diligence, implementation, and monitoring of technology vendors, today announced a strategic partnership with the Texas Bankers Association (TBA). The True Digital Platform, available to TBA bank members, will further enhance the association’s “Magnet” innovation program by providing a more accurate and complete picture of the current issues and technology voids challenging the competitiveness of community banks.

TBA’s Magnet program is an innovation facilitator that bridges the technology gap between community banks, customers and industry needs. The TBA Magnet model adroitly addresses the needs of community banks, making more than 400 banks the center of the equation, providing a robust market and attracting innovators and investors with real solutions for Texas banks. Partnering with True Digital provides TBA with invaluable intelligence related to its members’ decision-making on technology needs, further optimizing the Magnet program to be even more impactful.

Chris Furlow, President and CEO of the Texas Bankers Association, commented, “The collaboration with True Digital aligns with our commitment to supporting our member banks in their digital transformation journey. The addition of the True Digital Platform to the Community Bank Magnet Innovation program will be a game changer for community banks in Texas. Community banks already understand the critical importance of offering innovative products and services along with frictionless customer experiences, but many lack the resources or expertise to make informed decisions. Together with True Digital, we are enabling banks to utilize insightful data and their collective power to get the technology solutions they need and enhance their competitiveness.”

More than 30 TBA member banks are currently in the onboarding process for the Platform. True Digital will continue working with TBA to expand the Platform to additional TBA banks across Texas.

The True Digital Platform offers a comprehensive suite of innovative tools and features designed to enable banks to better discover, evaluate, implement, and monitor technology vendors by leveraging the Platform’s bank network. Under the collaboration, TBA will work closely with True Digital to promote the Platform to its additional member banks and facilitate the onboarding process.

Patrick Sells, CEO of True Digital, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "The combination of TBA’s Magnet program and the True Digital Platform is very powerful. We believe this is an incredibly effective model for how state associations can best support and empower their community banks in their process of innovation.”

About True Digital Platform

The True Digital Platform is a collaborative network designed for banks and credit unions to optimize vendor relationships. By utilizing this insights-driven platform, banks can discover new vendors, manage their vendor relationships, diligence and monitor vendors, and connect with their peers across the industry.

For more information, visit truedigitalgroup.com, follow the company on Twitter or connect with True Digital on LinkedIn.

About Texas Bankers Association

The Texas Bankers Association (TBA) is the largest and oldest state bankers association in the nation, representing Texas banks of all sizes, including community banks. TBA works to create a dynamic and profitable environment for Texas banks and to serve the needs of its member banks through advocacy, education, and products and services.