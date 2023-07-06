AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of SWBC Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of SWBC Life Insurance Company (SWBC Life) (San Antonio, TX). The outlooks of these Credit Ratings (ratings) have been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect SWBC Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The rating upgrades are driven by improvements in SWBC Life’s capitalization over the last several years through organic growth driven by consistent positive earnings. The company has been able to maintain premium growth in a competitive and declining credit life market. Other factors driving the rating changes are a strong liquidity profile, positive use of reinsurance and support provided by the parent company, Southwest Business Corporation.

Also noted is SWBC Life’s somewhat narrow business profile due to concentration of sales in credit insurance products and geographic concentration. Additionally, the credit life market will be challenged by rising interest rates, which impact lending levels and credit life production.

