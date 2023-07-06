Securian Canada Contributes $25,000 in Scholarships for Indigenous Students Through Indspire

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securian Canada, a leading insurance provider of innovative, life-ready insurance solutions in Canada, is proud to announce it has entered a scholarship agreement with Indspire, a national charity that invests in enhancing the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples by distributing academic funding through scholarships and resources for Indigenous students.

Through this agreement, Securian Canada will contribute $25,000 over a five-year period to fund two scholarships per year for Indigenous students attending any Canadian post-secondary academic or training institutions. Students can apply for scholarships here: https://indspire.ca/programs/students/bursaries-scholarships/.

“Education is a cornerstone of empowerment, security and success,” said Nigel Branker, Chief Executive Officer, Securian Canada. “Through this agreement, we are proud to help foster opportunities for Indigenous youth to reach their full potential by investing in their futures.”

For more than 25 years, Indspire has provided over $190 million in financial support through more than 59,000 bursaries, scholarships and awards to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students. The funding is made available to those applying to both full- and part-time post-secondary studies in college, university, skilled trades, apprenticeships and technology programs.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Securian Canada to continue our mission to provide post-secondary education scholarships to Indigenous students,” said Mike DeGagné, President and CEO of Indspire. “By supporting their education, we are putting Indigenous students on the path to financial sustainability with lasting impacts.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Securian Canada continues to seek opportunities to sponsor and partner with purpose-driven organizations and causes that support communities within Canada.

About Securian Canada

Securian Canada is here for all Canadians and their families – however they define family – because everything they do helps build secure tomorrows. Their practical, life-ready insurance and protection solutions are designed to help provide financial security, so that Canadians can spend more time making every moment count.

For over 65 years, they’ve been giving Canadians the confidence to face life’s uncertainties. Securian Canada brings together strong local roots and expertise, a North American footprint, and a global perspective – all while innovating at the speed the markets they serve expect.

Together with their U.S. parent company – Securian Financial – Securian Canada is a leading insurance provider in the Canadian Financial Institution and Association & Affinity markets. They offer insurance solutions built with genuine care – providing specialized experiences to those they serve.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2020-2021, Indspire provided more than $20 million through 6,245 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.