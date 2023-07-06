Cloud Range Partners with ActiveBytes Innovations to Distribute Its Cyber Readiness Platform and Services in the Middle East

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud Range, the industry’s leading cyber range solution to reduce cyber risk across the organization, today announced an agreement with ActiveBytes Innovations LLC, a provider of high-quality information security solutions, to be the preferred distributor of Cloud Range products and services in the Middle East including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the Middle East's cybersecurity market is projected to be worth $31 billion by 2030 as cybersecurity awareness and readiness grow in the region that is home to some of the world’s largest oil producers. As industrial organizations in industries such as oil and gas pursue digital transformation initiatives, they increase their cyber risk and exposure to the ransomware and cyber attacks that have become pervasive. Governments and enterprises are prioritizing cybersecurity—in particular ICS/OT cybersecurity—to build cyber resilience and protect their critical infrastructure. Yet they are challenged with a lack of talent and skills specific to their region and industries.

Together, Cloud Range and ActiveBytes Innovations will enable organizations in the Middle East to reduce cyber risk and increase operational efficiencies by ensuring their cybersecurity teams are prepared to meet any challenge in the face of an ever-evolving threat landscape. ActiveBytes Innovations will provide and distribute Cloud Range’s full suite of products and services, including:

“ActiveBytes Innovations is an ideal partner for Cloud Range. Our work together shows that they understand how to help Middle East-based organizations prepare for the advanced threats of today—both traditional IT threats and those that increasingly target critical infrastructure and industrial sectors like oil and gas,” said Debbie Gordon, Founder and CEO, Cloud Range. “ActiveBytes recognizes that continuous attack simulation training provides cyber defenders with what they often lack most—true-to-life experience—that’s needed to protect organizations in a real-life cyberattack. We’re looking forward to working alongside ActiveBytes Innovations and combining our market-leading products and services with their local expertise to meet the Middle East’s security challenges head-on.”

Cloud Range helps close the cyber skills gap with an innovative cyber range platform that ensures cyber defenders gain the skills and experience they need to protect organizations and critical infrastructure against detrimental and potentially deadly cyber attacks. The realistic and customizable cyber range is a safe, virtual environment that emulates actual networks, infrastructure, and technology and gives practitioners hands-on experience in detecting and mitigating real attacks.

“Some of the world’s largest industrial organizations are located throughout the Middle East and there is a dire need to fill cybersecurity teams with professionals local to their regions. When economies are built on industrial sectors like oil and energy, you can’t afford to outsource your national security,” said Aneesh Krishnakumar, COO, ActiveBytes Innovations. “Our partnership with Cloud Range extends the value of their full-service cyber range solutions to Middle Eastern customers, and we are now able to provide organizations a proven way to reduce risk by ensuring their cybersecurity teams are prepared to defend against modern-day threats.”

ActiveBytes Innovations provides a comprehensive security portfolio to protect customers across endpoints, infrastructure, applications, and in the cloud. Its team proactively researches the ever-evolving threat landscape and develops solutions to defend against complex malware and cyber attacks.

About Cloud Range

Cloud Range is a pioneer in cybersecurity simulation training, providing the first-ever full-service, customizable cyberattack simulation training solution in the world. Used by enterprise SOC and incident response teams, managed security service providers (MSSPs), governments, higher education institutions, utilities, critical infrastructure, and many other industries, Cloud Range enables organizations to accelerate the cyber defense skills of their cybersecurity professionals using its proprietary simulation training and assessment platform. Customers can train security teams, assess candidates, onboard new hires, and improve cybersecurity team skills, significantly reducing cyber risk. Cloud Range won the CISO Choice Award for security education and training, is on Cybercrime Magazine’s list of the 10 Hot Cyber Range Companies to Watch in 2023, and is on Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list. Learn more at cloudrangecyber.com.