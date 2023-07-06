YuJa, Inc. Announces Systemwide Partnership with The Technical College System of Georgia to Serve 22 Colleges with 88 Campuses Across the State

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ed-tech leader YuJa Inc. announces a systemwide agreement with the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), which has 22 colleges, 88 campuses, and offers more than 600 programs to more than 133,000 students.

System leaders were looking for a more streamlined solution to deliver online content to colleges that includes a centralized video repository for the delivery of course content. In addition to a video content management system, each of the TCSG institutions will have access to lecture capture and video management tools, auto-captioning, video quizzing, gradebook integration, deep visual analytics and other user-friendly features that will help elevate teaching and learning.

“YuJa has an ongoing relationship with several institutions in the TCSG. With this systemwide agreement, each technical college will have the features and tools they need to serve their institution’s unique needs and to scale as needed,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Our ed-tech solutions are created for higher education, and we’re excited for the entire Technical College System of Georgia to experience everything the Video Platform has to offer.”

“TCSG aims to enhance the wellbeing of Georgians through state-of-the-art technical education, which includes providing tools that help instructors provide collaborative, engaging learning experiences,” Robert Keown, Executive Director Georgia Virtual Technical Connection (GVTC). “We’re excited for each of our institutions to implement YuJa’s Video Platform and to see its impact firsthand.”

ABOUT THE TECHNICAL COLLEGE SYSTEM OF GEORGIA

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degrees, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit TCSG.edu.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.