PPM America’s Melissa Binder Elected President of Women Investment Professionals

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPM America, Inc. (PPM) is pleased to announce that Melissa Binder, a managing director on the distribution team, was elected as President of Women Investment Professionals (WIP) effective July 1, 2023. Melissa has been a member of WIP since the beginning of her investment career in 2006. After joining PPM in 2017, she became active on the Events Committee at WIP and was named WIP Treasurer in 2019. Melissa earned a master’s degree in economics, finance, and accounting from the University of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois. She is also a CFA® charterholder.

WIP is a Chicago-based, non-profit organization composed of women working in the investment industry. WIP began as a small group of female professionals discussing challenges they faced in their careers and has grown to have over 400 members. The organization focuses on enhancing women’s opportunities to achieve their full potential through professional and personal development opportunities, educational programs and networking across diverse disciplines, functions, and occupations.

“ I am honored to serve as President of WIP,” said Melissa. “ The organization has connected me with many impactful mentors, and I hope I can continue to support, inspire and empower others by advocating for the advancement of women in the investment industry.”

“ We are excited for Melissa to take on this position,” said Craig Smith, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of PPM. “ Her seventeen years of experience in the investment industry and hard work both in and outside of the firm makes her an ideal fit for President. We are certain she will continue to make a positive impact on inclusivity at WIP and PPM.”

PPM is also a Gold Sponsor of WIP for the sixth consecutive year.

About PPM America

Our mission is to be indispensable to our clients.

Founded in 1990, PPM is a US-based institutional asset manager with $72.16 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. We have the experience to provide client investment solutions in public fixed income, private equity and private debt. Our investment approach is guided by team-based values and our firm size which allows us to remain nimble and investment-led. For more information, please visit PPM’s website at ppmamerica.com.

PPM is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson, NYSE: JXN), a publicly traded company. Jackson is a US retirement services provider with market leadership supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, efficient and scalable operating platform and industry-leading distribution network.

About Women Investment Professionals

Women Investment Professionals is a Chicago, Illinois-based, non-profit organization that provides a forum for networking and professional development for women involved in institutional investing, including plan sponsors, investment managers, consultants, accountants, and attorneys. Women Investment Professionals achieves this objective through a variety of activities, including quarterly events, committee involvement, philanthropic initiatives, its website and newsletter. WIP provides members access to information on job opportunities within the industry by posting positions on its website. For more information, please visit WIP’s website at wipchicago.org.