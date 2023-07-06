Exploding Kittens Launches New Challenge-Based Party Game, Without Fail

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exploding Kittens, a leading gaming and entertainment company, today announced the launch of its newest title Without Fail, a game of seemingly easy challenges made horribly difficult by the other players. Each challenge entails physical activity, props, and betting on other players’ abilities, making Without Fail the perfect, socially engaging addition to any game night.

“We’ve always said our goal at Exploding Kittens is to not only make entertaining games, but to make the players themselves more entertaining,” said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. “Without Fail’s brand new challenge mechanics take that concept to a new level. Every challenge starts out simple, but quickly gets harder and sometimes impossible as your friends try to outbid each other on what they think you’re capable of.”

The party game offers 150 challenges, involving props like a blindfold, cups and balls, dice, pens, and more – all provided in the game box. The challenges are simple, but there’s a catch. Before a player begins a challenge, their friends bet on how difficult the challenge can be made without failing. The friend who makes the challenge the hardest becomes that player's teammate, and they both score if the player can successfully complete the challenge. However, if they upped the stakes too high and the challenger fails, then all other players earn a point, and the challenger and their teammate both lose points. Success is based entirely on whether players are good judges of their friends’ abilities.

“As we've been seeing more games get noticed on social media, we knew we wanted to make a game that was as fun to watch as it is to play,” said Carol Mertz, Senior Game Designer at Exploding Kittens. “Without Fail is meant to incorporate everyone — players and audience alike — to get folks laughing and having a great time whether they're in the room or seeing it on TikTok.”

Best for players 10 and up, Without Fail is ideal for group entertainment but can be played with as few as 2 players. Easy to learn with a 20-minute play time, the game’s endless variations and hysterical curveballs keep players coming back for more. Without Fail provides an entirely new gameplay experience each time, not only due to the number of challenges but because the betting and execution vary each round.

Without Fail is available now at ExplodingKittens.com for $24.99. The game will also be available in-store and online at Walmart starting July 29 and Target starting July 30. To see more of the hilarious gameplay, check out #WithoutFailGame on social media.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 25 million games. Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are nearly 30 games available for purchase, an exclusive Exploding Kittens mobile game for Netflix subscribers, a free-to-play app, Kitty Letter, and an Exploding Kittens mobile app available iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch as well as an animated Netflix series titled ‘Exploding Kittens’ launching later this year.