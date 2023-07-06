ISACA Joins European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO) to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Digital Skills in Europe

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISACA, a leading global association for digital trust professionals, is delighted to announce it is joining the European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO). The membership will work to accelerate ECSO and ISACA’s shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity, fostering collaboration and driving digital trust across Europe.

ISACA's membership brings numerous benefits and opportunities for organisations and professionals across Europe. Through collaborating with ECSO, ISACA will share its expertise, resources, and training initiatives to develop the European cybersecurity ecosystem and enhance cybersecurity practices throughout the region.

ISACA's membership in ECSO will also serve to leverage ECSO’s Women4Cyber initiative and ISACA’s One In Tech foundation’s SheLeadsTech program in multiple ways. This collaboration aims to develop joint programs and initiatives that attract more women into the cybersecurity field.

“We are pleased to become a member of ECSO and collaborate with esteemed organisations to strengthen cybersecurity in Europe," said Erik Prusch, CEO at ISACA. “ISACA has long been at the forefront of addressing the cybersecurity skills gap through comprehensive education, membership, and training programs. By joining forces with ECSO, ISACA will reinforce its commitment to supporting the cybersecurity agenda of the European Union and fostering innovation, economic growth, and societal wellbeing,” said Chris Dimitriadis, Chair of the Board at ISACA Europe and Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA.

“We at ECSO are excited to join forces with ISACA, a global leader in IT governance, risk, privacy, and cybersecurity. In the digital age, trust, privacy and data protection are fundamental values that must be protected with means that go beyond technical controls,” stated Joanna Świątkowska, Chief Operating Officer at ECSO. “Together with ISACA, we aim to uphold these issues and strengthen the digital skills and capacity building in Europe required to contribute to a safer and more secure digital world. This collaboration resonates with our shared commitment to advancing digital trust and fostering a culture of cooperation and shared responsibility.”

More information about ISACA credentials is available here, and ISACA cybersecurity resources can be found here. Learn more about SheLeadsTech here.

ABOUT ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. ISACA's member base in Europe exceeds 30,000, and the organization has further strengthened its presence in the region by establishing a regional office in Dublin, Ireland, in 2022. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

ABOUT ECSO

The European Cyber Security Organisation (ECSO) is a not-for-profit organisation established in 2016. ECSO unites more than 290 European cybersecurity stakeholders, including large companies, SMEs and startups, research centres, universities, end-users, operators, associations and national administrations. ECSO works with its Members and Partners to develop a competitive European cybersecurity ecosystem that provides trusted cybersecurity solutions and advances Europe’s cybersecurity posture and technological independence.

For more information: www.ecs-org.eu.