Estadio BBVA Debuts State-of-the-Art Lighting System in Preparation for 2026 FIFA World Cup

MONTERREY, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In preparation to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Estadio BBVA chose to install a state-of-the-art LED sports lighting system from Musco Lighting.

The custom Total Light Control—TLC for LED™ system will raise light levels to FIFA Lighting Standard A, enable dimming, reduce energy consumption by more than 40 percent, and enhance the fan experience with color-changing light shows.

The system upgrade was driven by several factors including the upcoming World Cup, energy savings, and the need to replace the existing lighting system at Estadio BBVA, home of Rayados and Rayadas de Monterrey.

After evaluating various sports lighting manufacturers, club leaders chose to partner with Musco for its superior technology and reputation for successfully completing and maintaining similar projects in Mexico and around the world.

"The Musco lighting system closely aligns with our medium and long-term plans for Estadio BBVA and is designed to perform at a level of quality consistent with our standards for a world-class facility. Above all, it elevates the stadium experience for our fans,” explained Everardo Valdez, spokesman for the Monterrey club.

The new lighting system will include luminaire assemblies mounted on Estadio BBVA’s roof structure with specially designed equipment. This solution provides uniform lighting on the field of play and achieves higher light levels than the previous system with fewer luminaires. Additional color-changing lights will illuminate the ceiling and can be synchronized to music thanks to Show-Light® Pro Venue special effects to generate unforgettable light shows.

The new system is expected to be operational in time for the start of the Liga MX Apertura Tournament in July.

About C.F. Rayados de Monterrey

Constituted as a Club in June 1945, it has built one of the most solid and promising brands in professional soccer in Mexico. It has had the BBVA Stadium since 2015, being the benchmark football venue in Latin America. Monterrey will host the world in 2026 and the BBVA Stadium will host matches from the largest sports event in the world. More info at www.rayados.com.

About Musco Lighting

Musco has been the world leader in sports lighting since 1976, designing systems for everything from neighborhood fields, to major stadiums and arenas including five Liga MX stadiums, to the Olympic Games. Musco’s TLC for LED® technology delivers a level of light quality and control, reliability, and glare reduction that can’t be matched, backed by a long-term parts and labor warranty. More information about Musco's innovative lighting solutions is available at www.musco.com/es/.