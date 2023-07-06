The Ground Expands Its Farmstay Accommodations

MCMINNVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ground, a Yamhill County-based ecosystem of businesses that connect farms, food and people through hospitality, has expanded guest accommodations across its farms in Carlton and Yamhill, Ore. These farmstays provide an opportunity for guests to both relax and connect with agriculture, nature and each other. The Ground’s diverse B&B accommodations include Inn The Ground, a unique farmstay built into the hillside, the Yamhill House, a beautifully restored 115 year-old craftsman home co-located with the Ground’s Source Farms Retail outlet, and the Tabula Rasa Farmhouse, which opened in 2021.

The Ground’s newest B&B offering, Inn The Ground, is a luxurious property built into the working farm’s campus’ pastoral hillside offering scenic views and an intimate connection to the property’s learning lab for water retention and permaculture. Inn The Ground’s breakfast highlights elevated, seasonal fare that has been grown, raised and foraged in the surrounding region.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to connect our love for farming and food with people who don’t get to experience agriculture or see where their food comes from,” said Tabula Rasa Farmer Wayne Didier, who along with his significant other, Rachael Wescott, are the resident innkeepers for Inn The Ground. “Moving to Carlton, where my family has roots since the 1930's, to work in a place that celebrates the connectedness of community through farming is an adventure of a lifetime,” said Rachael.

The Yamhill House, along with the Farm Stand at Source Farms, is situated outside of Yamhill city limits. This well-appointed, three-bedroom home is the perfect place to share great food and embrace the bounty of the valley. The location provides easy access to Carlton and Yamhill, as well as the area's wineries. The Ground’s hospitality team is available to stock the fridge with fresh farm eggs, protein and produce from the Source Farms Stand, upon request.

The Ground’s initial farmstay offering, the Tabula Rasa Farmhouse, sits atop the original land that The Ground founder Brenda Smola-Foti owned when she began her dream of building a multi-species, regenerative farm. The two-bedroom home features modern Scandinavian design such as high ceilings, a woodfired stove, two separate master suites and a fully equipped gourmet kitchen. For breakfast, guests enjoy coffee and tea, as well as cream, pastured eggs and house-made breakfast sausage from the farm.

Upon check-in, guests are invited to curate their own relaxation and wellness experiences. Guests are also encouraged to visit the farm campus’ fitness center, Grounded Body, that includes a fully equipped gym, tennis and pickleball courts, and personal training. For dinner, guests are invited to dine at Humble Spirit in nearby McMinnville. The menu is a celebration of local ingredients, combining thoughtful sourcing with fine dining techniques and preparation to showcase the bounty of the region.

For information about Tabula Rasa Farmhouse, visit here.

For more information about Yamhill House, visit here.

For more information about Inn The Ground, visit here.

For high-res images of Inn The Ground, tap here.

For more information about The Ground, tap here.